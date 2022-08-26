ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelli Giddish exiting ‘Law & Order: SVU’ after 12 seasons

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
Kelli Giddish, who has played hard-boiled detective Amanda Rollins on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” since 2011, is leaving the show this season.

Giddish, 42, went on Instagram to confirm that she was leaving the popular crime drama television show after 12 seasons.

“I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on ‘Law & Order: SVU,’” Giddish wrote. “Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the ‘Law & Order’ family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

Giddish first joined the series at the beginning of Season 13, when her character was introduced in the episode, “Scorched Earth,” Entertainment Tonight reported. She joined the show along with Danny Pino as Det. Nick Amaro after Christopher Meloni’s unexpected departure at the end of season 12.

According to Variety, Giddish’s departure from the show was not her choice, and it also was not the decision of showrunner David Graziano.

Mariska Hargitay, who is both the star and an executive producer on the show, along with at least one other producer, pushed to keep Giddish on the show, but the decision had already been made, according to Variety.

The entertainment news outlet also noted that salary negotiations were part of the conversation and a compromise could not be reached in that area.

“You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets,” Graziano wrote in the comments section of Giddish’s Instagram post. “All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment.”

“She is, without a doubt, one of the finest industry professionals I’ve come across in my 24 years of writing television,” Graziano added. “I’m saddened by her looming exit. It’ll be my lucky day if I ever get to write for her again.”

Peter Scanavino’s character, Dominick “Sonny” Carisi Jr., began a romantic relationship with Rollins at the end of last season. Producer Julie Martin promised fans via Twitter that the couple “will have a happy ending” before Giddish exits the show sometime in the upcoming season.

Sly Stallone responds to estranged wife Jennifer Flavin's divorce filing

Sylvester Stallone is denying that he tried to dissipate his assets before his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, filed for divorce. In court documents from Palm Beach County, Florida, obtained by People, the 76-year-old Rocky star's attorneys denied her accusations he was doing that, insisting he "has not engaged" in "the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets."
'Inventing Anna' spawns defamation suit

The buzzy, based-on-real-life Netflix series Inventing Anna has spawned some real-life drama in the form of a defamation suit. The series centered on Anna "Delvey" Sorokin, who was eventually convicted for fleecing people while she lived the high life, posing as a European heiress. The series was based on a Vanity Fair article about Sorokin and those she left in her wake, including VF photo editor Rachel Williams.
In Brief: 'The Kardashians' second season sneak peek, and more

A first look at season 2 of Hulu's The Kardashians debuted on Monday. The clip features glimpses of Kim's "season of independence" following her split with Kanye West; Khloé welcoming her second baby with Tristan Thompson via surrogate amid reports of his cheating; Kourtney trying on her wedding dress ahead of her nuptials to Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker; Kylie Jenner welcoming her second child with Travis Scott earlier this year; Kendall Jenner complaining about Kylie's professional absences; and Kris Jenner getting emotional over a mystery surgery. The Kardashians season 2 kicks off September 22...
