ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Kevin Bogardus Joins Everest Reinsurance Division as Head of Business Development for the Asia Pacific Region

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. will join the company as Senior Vice President, Head of Business Development Asia Pacific, effective. , Head of International Reinsurance. In this newly created role, Kevin will lead the expansion into the. Asia Pacific. region, focused on growing and diversifying the reinsurance...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Competition#Market Research#Market Trends#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Swiss#Ama Research#Aig#Allianz#Digit Insurance#Pacific Insurance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Country
Argentina
Country
Indonesia
Country
India
Country
Vietnam
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Antilles Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Antilles Insurance Company. (Antilles) (. San Juan. , PR). These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Antilles’ balance sheet strength,...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Pet Cat Accident Insurance Market Next Big Thing : ManyPets, Figo Pet Insurance, Spot Pet Insurance

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Pet Cat Accident Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
PET SERVICES
InsuranceNewsNet

Health Insurance Market, Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026

Health Insurance Market Is Expected To Grow Steadily At CAGR Of 6% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026. titled, Global Health Insurance Market Share, Size, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global health insurance market, assessing the market based on its segments like provider, insurance type, insurance plan, coverage type, demographics, end-use and major regions like.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

MetLife Investment to acquire specialist ESG manager, Affirmative Investment Management

MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc., announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Affirmative Investment Management (AIM), a specialist global environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) impact fixed income investment manager with deep capabilities in impact investing, verification, reporting and engagement. As of June 30, 2022, AIM’s assets under management were $1.01 billion. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for System and method for a fast rental application (USPTO 11410225): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- A patent by the inventors Bobsin, Angela Rachelle ( Scottsdale, AZ , US),. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The background description provided herein is for the purpose of generally presenting the context of the disclosure. Work of the presently named inventors, to the extent it is described in this background section, as well as aspects of the description that may not otherwise qualify as prior art at the time of filing, are neither expressly nor impliedly admitted as prior art against the present disclosure.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Insurity Offers Plug-and-Play Digital Solutions to Enable P&C Carriers to Meet Emerging Needs of the Insurance Ecosystem

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of cloud-based software and solutions for property and casualty (P&C) carriers, brokers, and MGAs, announced that it is implementing two digital capabilities as part of the. Insurity. portfolio. The first capability is Insurity Connect, a low-code no-code integration platform that supports the integration of...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Decision Research Corporation is Proud to be the Specialty Category Gold Sponsor at InsureTech Connect Vegas 2022

PRNewswire/ -- Decision Research Corporation. (DRC), an industry leading provider of cloud-provisioned enterprise solutions for the P&C and Specialty insurance industry, is excited to announce its Specialty Category Gold Sponsorship of InsureTech Conference Vegas 2022, one of the world's largest insuretech events, taking place from. September 20-22 in Las Vegas.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy