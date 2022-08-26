Read full article on original website
Best’s Special Report: U.S. Property/Casualty Rating Actions Mixed as Insurers Face Pressure From Loss Trends
Property/casualty (P/C) insurance industry experienced a decline in Credit Rating (rating) upgrades and a modest rise in downgrades in the first half of 2022, with an increase in affirmations, highlighting how carriers have been resilient in the face of escalating losses, according to a new AM Best report. Affirmations accounted...
Best’s Special Report: U.S. Life/Health Ratings Activity in 2021 Mixed as Insurers Navigate Headwinds
Life/health (L/H) insurance industry saw a higher number of Credit Rating (rating) upgrades in the first half of 2022 compared with the same prior-year period, with improved capitalization levels a driving force, according to a new AM Best report. Rating downgrades decreased in the first half of 2022, according to...
TATA AIA Life Announces Record Annual Bonus of INR 861 crores for its policyholders
PRNewswire/ -- Tata AIA Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Tata AIA), one of the fastest-growing private life insurers has declared a bonus of INR. for FY2022 to all eligible participating policyholders. This is the 5th consecutive year of bonus payment and exceeds the bonus paid in FY2021 by 20%. All participating...
Kevin Bogardus Joins Everest Reinsurance Division as Head of Business Development for the Asia Pacific Region
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. will join the company as Senior Vice President, Head of Business Development Asia Pacific, effective. , Head of International Reinsurance. In this newly created role, Kevin will lead the expansion into the. Asia Pacific. region, focused on growing and diversifying the reinsurance...
Recreational Vehicle Insurance Market Set for Explosive Growth : Farmers Insurance,MetLife, State Farm
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Recreational Vehicle Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Recreational Vehicle Insurance. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Antilles Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Antilles Insurance Company. (Antilles) (. San Juan. , PR). These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Antilles’ balance sheet strength,...
Pet Cat Accident Insurance Market Next Big Thing : ManyPets, Figo Pet Insurance, Spot Pet Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Pet Cat Accident Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National Western Life Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. ). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of. Ozark National...
World Insurance Associates Expands Midwest Presence with Acquisition of Woody Insurance Group
Iselin, NJ , Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The Woody Insurance Group. has been providing insurance to individuals and businesses in the. Kansas. and.
Health Insurance Market, Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Health Insurance Market Is Expected To Grow Steadily At CAGR Of 6% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026. titled, Global Health Insurance Market Share, Size, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global health insurance market, assessing the market based on its segments like provider, insurance type, insurance plan, coverage type, demographics, end-use and major regions like.
InsurAce Announces $12 Million Insurance Payouts To 155 Victims Of Terra $UST Crash
--News Direct-- When the Terra $UST algorithmic stablecoin de-pegged in May 2022 , many feared that the crash would lead to a systemic crash of the entire cryptocurrency industry. Dan Thomson. , the Chief Marketing Officer of leading DeFi platform — InsurAce, recounts how their prompt insurance payouts to over...
MetLife Investment to acquire specialist ESG manager, Affirmative Investment Management
MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc., announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Affirmative Investment Management (AIM), a specialist global environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) impact fixed income investment manager with deep capabilities in impact investing, verification, reporting and engagement. As of June 30, 2022, AIM’s assets under management were $1.01 billion. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.
NMI Holdings, Inc. Enters Into $154 Million Excess-of-Loss Reinsurance Agreement
EMERYVILLE, Calif. , Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (National MI), its wholly-owned insurance subsidiary, has entered into a new excess-of-loss (XOL) reinsurance agreement with a broad panel of highly rated reinsurers, subject to customary conditions. The XOL agreement has a treaty inception date of. July 1,...
Patent Issued for System and method for a fast rental application (USPTO 11410225): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Bobsin, Angela Rachelle ( Scottsdale, AZ , US),. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The background description provided herein is for the purpose of generally presenting the context of the disclosure. Work of the presently named inventors, to the extent it is described in this background section, as well as aspects of the description that may not otherwise qualify as prior art at the time of filing, are neither expressly nor impliedly admitted as prior art against the present disclosure.
Insurity Offers Plug-and-Play Digital Solutions to Enable P&C Carriers to Meet Emerging Needs of the Insurance Ecosystem
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of cloud-based software and solutions for property and casualty (P&C) carriers, brokers, and MGAs, announced that it is implementing two digital capabilities as part of the. Insurity. portfolio. The first capability is Insurity Connect, a low-code no-code integration platform that supports the integration of...
Decision Research Corporation is Proud to be the Specialty Category Gold Sponsor at InsureTech Connect Vegas 2022
PRNewswire/ -- Decision Research Corporation. (DRC), an industry leading provider of cloud-provisioned enterprise solutions for the P&C and Specialty insurance industry, is excited to announce its Specialty Category Gold Sponsorship of InsureTech Conference Vegas 2022, one of the world's largest insuretech events, taking place from. September 20-22 in Las Vegas.
One80 Intermediaries Expands Warranty Business With the Acquisition of Montage, Inc.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. (Montage). Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Included in the transaction are Montage Furniture Services and Montage Jewelry Care, based in. Grand Rapids, Michigan. . The firm provides protection plans for residential furniture, jewelry and watch purchases. Protection plans are...
