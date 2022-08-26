Business Travel Insurance Market – Global Analysis by Growth, Revenue, Latest Investment, Key Players, Regional Development and Forecast 2022 to 2028: Business Travel Insurance market size will reach USD 8765.6 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% over the analysis period.

Read full article on original website
Related
Health Insurance Market, Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Health Insurance Market Is Expected To Grow Steadily At CAGR Of 6% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026. titled, Global Health Insurance Market Share, Size, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global health insurance market, assessing the market based on its segments like provider, insurance type, insurance plan, coverage type, demographics, end-use and major regions like.
Beazley introduces Product Recall product to the Asia Pacific market
Beazley's Product Recall team has expanded its geographical presence by rolling out its Product Manufacturing Risk & Response offering to. . This offering provides insureds with comprehensive protection from manufacturing errors and recall risks. The product is written for component parts, and consumer goods and consumable businesses. The team will...
Best’s Special Report: U.S. Property/Casualty Rating Actions Mixed as Insurers Face Pressure From Loss Trends
Property/casualty (P/C) insurance industry experienced a decline in Credit Rating (rating) upgrades and a modest rise in downgrades in the first half of 2022, with an increase in affirmations, highlighting how carriers have been resilient in the face of escalating losses, according to a new AM Best report. Affirmations accounted...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Antilles Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Antilles Insurance Company. (Antilles) (. San Juan. , PR). These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Antilles’ balance sheet strength,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MetLife Investment to acquire specialist ESG manager, Affirmative Investment Management
MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc., announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Affirmative Investment Management (AIM), a specialist global environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) impact fixed income investment manager with deep capabilities in impact investing, verification, reporting and engagement. As of June 30, 2022, AIM’s assets under management were $1.01 billion. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National Western Life Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. ). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of. Ozark National...
Insurity Offers Plug-and-Play Digital Solutions to Enable P&C Carriers to Meet Emerging Needs of the Insurance Ecosystem
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of cloud-based software and solutions for property and casualty (P&C) carriers, brokers, and MGAs, announced that it is implementing two digital capabilities as part of the. Insurity. portfolio. The first capability is Insurity Connect, a low-code no-code integration platform that supports the integration of...
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Forestry Mutual Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a-” (Excellent) from “bbb+” (Good) of. Forestry Mutual Insurance Company. (FMIC) (. Raleigh, NC. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Investor Fact Sheet – Class I
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. (the "Fund")2 investment objective is to generate a retucomprised of both current income and capital appreciation with moderate volatility and low correlation to the broader markets. Investment Strategy. The Fund strategically invests in an actively managed combination of large, established private real...
NMI Holdings, Inc. Enters Into $154 Million Excess-of-Loss Reinsurance Agreement
EMERYVILLE, Calif. , Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (National MI), its wholly-owned insurance subsidiary, has entered into a new excess-of-loss (XOL) reinsurance agreement with a broad panel of highly rated reinsurers, subject to customary conditions. The XOL agreement has a treaty inception date of. July 1,...
Economic indicators point to growth slowdown
-On the occasion of the last Federal Open Market Committee meeting last July, the US Federal Reserve marked a clear shift in its stance by announcing that, as the benchmark rate is now very close to neutral territory, the direction of its policy will become "data-dependent" from now on. This very slight change in the Fed's tone has allowed markets to extend their…
Best’s Review: Top 20 U.S. Cyber Insurers, Largest Latin America Insurers and More
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The August issue ofBest’s Review includes exclusive AM Best data on the top. Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.
One80 Intermediaries Expands Warranty Business With the Acquisition of Montage, Inc.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (One80), a specialty insurance broker headquartered in. (Montage). Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Included in the transaction are Montage Furniture Services and Montage Jewelry Care, based in. Grand Rapids, Michigan. . The firm provides protection plans for residential furniture, jewelry and watch purchases. Protection plans are...
NationsBenefits to Acquire DeliverLean, a Premium Prepared Meals Company, to Advance its Food as Medicine Platform
The Company strengthens its healthy foods benefit offering to health plans by advancing post-discharge meal capabilities and expanding meal offerings. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- NationsBenefits®, a leading provider of supplemental benefits, flex cards, and member engagement solutions for health plans, announced today an agreement to acquire DeliverLean™, one of the country’s largest food manufacturers specializing in health and wellness. This acquisition is part of NationsBenefits’ strategic vision to expand its healthy foods benefit offering to meet the ever-growing needs of health plans with Medicare Advantage (MA) and Part D Plans. DeliverLean’s food as medicine solution, which is being introduced with the NationsMarket brand name, will help MA plan members and low-income populations to live healthier by addressing nutrition and providing specific and actionable direction to motivate behavioral changes in their diets.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0