Organic Grower Summit 2022 Announces Second Educational Session; Matt Seeley and Tom Stenzel Comment
MONTEREY, CA - Gear up for some industry-shaking insights, because a panel of fresh produce industry experts is preparing to take the stage and examine what the future of the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) sector will look like in the coming years. At the upcoming Organic Grower Summit (OGS) 2022, presented by Western Growers and Organic Produce Network (OPN), the panelists will take a deep dive into this $100 billion industry.
Monterey Mushrooms' Lindsey Occhipinti Discusses New Ultimate Camping Menu Cookbook
WATSONVILLE, CA - Here in Sacramento, California, where AndNowUKnow is headquartered, the summer heat can be a major vibe killer. Luckily, as the season comes to a close and cooler fall temperatures seep in, there is more opportunity for outdoor activities, and Monterey Mushrooms is offering up some recipe inspo for those looking to get their camping on in the form of its new The Ultimate Camping Menu Cookbook.
