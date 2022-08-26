Welcome Back Hawks! Fall Sessions Begin: Aug. 31/Sept. 1. 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. All campuses. La Plata Campus: AD Courtyard (Inclement weather location: CC Lobby). Leonardtown Campus: Great Lawn between B & C Buildings (Inclement weather location: C Lobby). Prince Frederick Campus: PFA Entrance Lawn (Inclement weather location: PFA Lobby) Celebrate a return to campus for the fall semester! Stop by the tables for snacks, fun activities, and a free shirt. Be sure to enter our drawing for your chance to win prizes from the CSM bookstore. CSM Student Engagement staff will also be on hand to answer any questions and point everyone in the right direction. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/08/return-of-the-hawks.html.

LA PLATA, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO