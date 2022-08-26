ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Byars leads Texas soccer to victory over Florida with 2-goal performance

Sophomore forward Trinity Byars’ two goals and strong physicality led Texas to its second win of the young season over the visiting Florida Gators on Sunday afternoon at Mike A. Myers Stadium. The win marked just the second time the two teams have ever faced off, with the first...
Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
