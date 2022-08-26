ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UT-Austin study provides more insight into how aging affects episodic memory

A study published by UT researchers in the Journal of Cognitive Neuroscience used brain imaging techniques to find that memory fidelity in older adults is lower, despite both younger and older adults being susceptible to overlapping memories, or the retention of old information competing with the processing of new information.
Expand charger and headphone checkout stations to study spaces across campus

Chargers and headphones are essential for students. Not having timely access to them can get in the way of students’ abilities to use their time efficiently to fulfill their academic responsibilities. UT should expand checkout stations for chargers and over-the-ear headphones to study spaces across campus, such as the...
