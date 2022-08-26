ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Daily News

Clayton Arthur Frank

Clayton Arthur Frank, passed away at his home Wednesday afternoon, August 24, 2022, after an extended illness. “Junior” came to live in Crescent City at age 4 from Starke. He was a 1946 graduate of…
CRESCENT CITY, FL
Daily News

Wanda M. Hodge

Wanda Mae Hodge, 76, of Gainesville, FL, and formerly of Interlachen, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Palm Garden of Gainesville following an extended illness. Arrangements are under the…
GAINESVILLE, FL
Daily News

Putnam County Legal Notices 083022

The administration of the estate of John Kelly Taggart, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was March 29, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 115 N Summit St, Crescent City, FL 32112. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Daily News

Defensive Stalwarts

Stingy Interlachen takes on balanced Providence offense at home Friday. While the offense may get the lion’s share of the coverage of any football team, it is the defense, as the adage says, that “wins championships.” All the Interlachen Junior-Senior High School…
INTERLACHEN, FL
Daily News

City: Impact fee study needs more time

Palatka commissioners voted Thursday to extend a pause on impact fees by another eight months. The motion passed in a split 3-2 vote, with Commissioners Rufus Borom and Will Jones dissenting. …
PALATKA, FL
Obituaries

