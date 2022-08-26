ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why this photo of Anthony Albanese's little white cavoodle Toto has caused outrage - as opposition attack on the prime minister spectacularly fails

By Charlie Moore, Political Reporter For Daily Mail Australia
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

An innocent photo of Anthony Albanese's little white dog Toto has been targeted by the Opposition, with an MP calling him out for supposedly honouring his pet instead of Vietnam veterans.

The prime minister, who frequently uploads pictures of his cavoodle, posted the photo on his Twitter account on Friday morning with the caption: 'Happy international dog day'.

Nationals leader David Littleproud posted a screenshot of the post on his own Twitter profile and accused Mr Albanese of preferring to commemorate International Day of the Dog than Vietnam Veterans' Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uYzjb_0hVxwEOA00
The prime minister - who frequently uploads pictures of his pet - posted this photo on his Twitter account on Friday morning with the caption: 'Happy international dog day'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27lTzc_0hVxwEOA00
Nationals leader David Littleproud posted a screenshot of the post on his own Twitter profile and accused Mr Albanese of preferring to commemorate International Day of the Dog than Vietnam Veterans' Day

'So the Prime Minister can acknowledge his dog on International Day of the Dog but couldn't bring himself to pay tribute to our Australian Veterans on Vietnam Veterans' Day,' he wrote.

Vietnam Veterans' Day on August 18 commemorates the 60,000 Australians who served in the Vietnam War, including the 521 who died.

Mr Littleproud has been attacking Mr Albanese for not posting about the day on his social media pages.

But in fact the prime minister did pay tribute to the veterans on his Instagram story which is no longer visible.

Sources close to Mr Albanese have described Mr Littleproud's attack using his dog as 'ridiculous'.

It comes as senior Opposition figures accuse Mr Albanese of living in the past after he announced two inquiries that will likely damage the Coalition.

One will probe how and why Scott Morrison secretly swore himself into five ministerial portfolios during the pandemic and the other is a royal commission into the robodebt scandal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v0sqB_0hVxwEOA00
Mr Albanese is pictured with Toto after casting his vote in the federal election on May 2021

Deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley said the Labor government should be focussing on the cost of living crisis having already backflipped on its election promise to reduce power bills by $275 a year by 2025.

'The only promise I'm focused on today is the $275 broken promise about the cost of the electricity bills,' she told Sunrise on Friday morning.

'In my electorate people live on low and fixed incomes and need the support, but more importantly they need focus from the government about them, their households, their families and their future.'

Education minister Jason Clare hit back, saying Labor will introduce a series of cost of living measures opposed by the Coalition including cheaper childcare and more affordable homes for key public service workers.

