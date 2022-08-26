ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Stowers’ HR in 9th ties it, Orioles top White Sox 4-3 in 11

By NOAH TRISTER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JJEwA_0hVxv4bw00
1 of 14

BALTIMORE (AP) — It has been an encouraging season for the Baltimore Orioles.

This night felt downright magical.

Kyle Stowers hit his first major league homer to tie the game with Baltimore down to its last strike, and the Orioles went on to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox in 11 innings Thursday night. The win kept Baltimore — which lost 110 games a season ago — within 2 1/2 of the final wild card in the American League.

“These guys are just so enjoyable to be a part of,” said Jordan Lyles, who pitched seven innings for the Orioles. “We keep having exciting series and wins like tonight. It’s a good time to be an Oriole fan.”

Anthony Santander won it with an RBI single, but it was Stowers who provided the night’s biggest swing in the ninth. The 24-year-old outfielder, playing his seventh career game, sent an 0-2 pitch from Liam Hendriks over the wall in right-center field. Hendriks had converted 19 save chances in a row before that.

Hendriks flipped his glove after the homer, seemingly in disbelief, and Stowers was understandably charged up rounding the bases.

“I kind of blacked out a little bit,” he said. “I just knew I was really excited. I haven’t necessarily been swinging it my best the last few days, so to have a moment like that was really special.”

Félix Bautista (4-3) retired all six of his hitters in the 10th and 11th, preventing the White Sox from even advancing an automatic runner to third. The Orioles blew a first-and-third, nobody-out chance in the 10th.

They had that opportunity again an inning later when Adley Rutschman hit a leadoff single against Jake Diekman (5-3). Santander followed with a line drive over the center fielder. That was Baltimore’s third unearned run of the game, including Stowers’ solo homer.

Earlier in that at-bat, Stowers lifted a catchable foul fly down the line in left, but Adam Engel — who had entered the game as a defensive replacement— appeared to take his eye off the ball and dropped it as he neared the screen. He was charged with Chicago’s third error of the night.

“I just knew I had another chance,” Stowers said. “That’s all you can ask for. It’s just funny how baseball works sometimes.”

Andrew Vaughn went deep on the game’s first pitch for the White Sox, but Santander answered with a two-run shot in the first. The White Sox tied it with an unearned run in the seventh, and José Abreu hit an RBI single in the eighth to put Chicago ahead 3-2.

The White Sox remained four games behind first-place Cleveland in the AL Central.

Lyles allowed one earned run and nine hits. Chicago’s Lance Lynn allowed one earned run and three hits in six innings.

Abreu made two early errors at first base, including one that led to an unearned run scoring on Santander’s homer.

The White Sox lost two of three in this series despite outhitting the Orioles 34-18.

STAT

The last Baltimore player whose first career homer tied a game in the ninth inning or later was Rich Coggins in 1973, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

SNAPPED

Hendriks was one pitch away from tying the franchise record for consecutive saves, held by Matt Karchner and Roberto Hernández.

Luis Robert’s hitting streak ended at 14 games. He hit into double plays in the first and third innings and went 0 for 5.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: 3B Yoán Moncada left the game in the fifth inning with left hamstring tightness. ... OF Eloy Jiménez, who was hit in the left elbow by a pitch Tuesday, was back in the lineup after missing Wednesday’s game. Jiménez was initially sent to first on an inside pitch in the fourth, but a replay showed the ball hit the knob of his bat and the call was overturned to a foul ball. Jiménez then singled.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Start a nine-game homestand Friday night, the first opponent being Arizona. Johnny Cueto (6-5, 2.58 ERA) starts for Chicago against Tommy Henry (2-2, 3.57).

Orioles: At Houston, with Kyle Bradish (1-5, 6.25) on the mound for Baltimore. Lance McCullers (1-1, 2.45) is expected to start for the Astros.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Guardians begin 3-game series against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (67-60, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (67-59, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (4-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (10-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -158, Orioles +134; over/under is 8 runs.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The White Sox Are The Most Disappointing Team In Baseball

The Chicago White Sox came into the MLB season with plans at making a run for the American League pennant. Now, they will be lucky to even make the playoffs. The season is officially turning into a freefall for the White Sox after getting swept by the Diamondbacks in a three-game series at home.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC News

Yelich, Wong HR, Mitchell's 1st hit, Brewers beat Cubs 9-7

MILWAUKEE -- Christian Yelich and Kolten Wong each homered for the second straight game and Garrett Mitchell drove in two runs with his first hit as a major leaguer, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Chicago Cubs 9-7 Sunday. Mitchell, Milwaukee’s first-round choice in the 2020 MLB draft, made his...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Orioles rookie Adley Rutschman is already MLB's best catcher

Adley Rutschman is already the best catcher in baseball. The magic happens at least once a game — but only if you're paying attention. It's not particularly sexy or eye-catching, but on a daily basis, the Orioles' rookie catcher does something downright remarkable at the plate: He doesn't swing.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Homer, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Arizona State
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

La Russa Expresses Anger After White Sox Get Swept

The struggling Chicago White Sox wasted another great start from ace Dylan Cease. Cease allowed just two runs in a career-high eight innings. A tie-breaking double in the ninth was the dagger and Arizona completed a three-game sweep. The weekend was so bad for the Sox that “sell the team” banners were fully visible at Guaranteed Rate Field.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Judge hits 50th home run, becomes 10th player to do it twice

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season Monday night, connecting in the eighth inning for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels. With his parents in the stands, the California-born slugger sent a 434-foot solo drive to left-center off reliever Ryan Tepera to trim New York’s deficit to one in a 4-3 loss. Judge became one of 10 players in major league history with multiple 50-homer seasons. He smashed 52 long balls in 2017, setting a rookie record that was broken two years later when Pete Alonso hit 53 for the New York Mets. The 6-foot-7 Judge is chasing the single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs established by Roger Maris in 1961.
MLB
The Associated Press

Murphy's grand slam keys A's 10-6 win against Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sean Murphy’s fifth-inning grand slam broke open a one-run game and the Oakland Athletics beat the Washington Nationals 10-6 Tuesday night. Murphy added two singles and drove in five runs for Oakland, which has won three straight after rallying from an early 4-1 deficit. “We battled. We didn’t get down (on ourselves), jumped right back in,” Murphy said. “We didn’t let it snowball. Took the lead back and the bullpen kept it there.” Dermis Garcia hit his first career home run and Tony Kemp had three hits for the A’s in their first game in Washington since they were swept June 7-9, 2005 at RFK Stadium.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Jansen homers, drives in winner in 11th as Jays beat Cubs

TORONTO (AP) — Danny Jansen hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning and singled home the winning run in the 11th as the Toronto Blue Jays overcame a four-run deficit to defeat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Monday night. Jansen connected off Erich Uelmen for his 11th homer, then won it with a base hit to left field against Mark Leiter Jr. (2-6) that scored Matt Chapman from second base and ended Toronto’s three-game skid. “We love what he does behind the plate, we love what does as a leader of the pitching staff,” Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider said of Jansen. “When he’s hitting like that, it’s a bonus.” Toronto, chasing an AL wild card, bounced back after a weekend sweep by the Angels that included two shutouts.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Félix Bautista
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Lance Mccullers
Person
Jordan Lyles
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Eloy Jiménez
Person
Jake Diekman
Person
Tommy Henry
Person
Homer
The Associated Press

Rays' McClanahan late scratch against Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays All-Star left-hander Shane McClanahan was a late scratch in his scheduled start against the Miami Marlins Tuesday because of left shoulder impingement. The 25-year-old McClanahan has made 24 starts and emerged as one of the top pitchers in the major leagues this season. McClanahan (11-5) is second in the AL in wins and ERA at 2.20. He will undergo further testing on Wednesday. “Going into the game, something just didn’t feel right,” McClanahan said. “Just couldn’t get loose. Can’t put a finger on it.” McClanahan will undergo additional tests but is optimistic he won’t deal with a lengthy absence.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

Pratto 2 HRs lead Royals; La Russa out, Chisox 5th L in row

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Nick Pratto hit two home runs to highlight a career-high four-hit performance and the Kansas City Royals sent the Chicago White Sox to their fifth straight loss, 9-7 on Tuesday night. White Sox manager Tony La Russa missed the game because of an unspecified medical issue. The team said the 77-year-old Hall of Famer was out on the recommendation of his doctors and would undergo further testing Wednesday. La Russa’s absence was announced about one hour before the first pitch. He showed no signs of health trouble during his pregame session with reporters. Bench coach Miguel Cairo took over as Chicago fell for the 10th time in its last 12 games since moving to a season-high five games over .500 on Aug. 16. “We’re going to find out (Wednesday) what is going on, and hopefully he’s going to be fine and he’s back (Wednesday) to do his duties,” Cairo said. “We are going to keep him in our thoughts and hopefully everything is fine.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Gallen extends scoreless streak, Dbacks blast Phillies 12-3

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen stretched his scoreless streak to 34 1/3 innings with another dominating performance, Jake McCarthy homered and had five RBIs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks blasted the Philadelphia Phillies 12-3 on Tuesday night. Gallen (10-2) had the Phillies off-balance all night, allowing two hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings. He got plenty of help from Arizona’s offense. The Diamondbacks set two team records in the series opener Monday night, scoring six runs in consecutive innings to overcome a 7-0 deficit and beat the Phillies 13-7.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#The Baltimore Orioles#The Chicago White Sox#The American League#Rbi#The White Sox
97.3 The Fan

Padres defeat Giants 4-3

The Padres defeated the Giants 4-3 on Tuesday, the team’s second win in a row against their division rival. Blake Snell was terrific, striking out 8 batters over 6 shutout innings. The game was scoreless entering the 6th inning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Gordon's slam, 6 RBIs lead Twins to 10-5 win over Red Sox

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Gordon hit his first-ever grand slam and drove in a career-high six runs, Jake Cave and Gary Sánchez also homered, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 10-5 on Tuesday night. Gordon lined a two-run double in the first inning and followed with a drive to the upper deck in right field in the fifth to lead Minnesota to its fifth straight win. The Twins trail AL Central-leading Cleveland by 1 1/2 games. Michael Fulmer (5-5) worked 1 1/3 innings of relief with two strikeouts. Kutter Crawford (3-6) surrendered five runs — four earned — on four hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings for Boston, which has lost seven of nine.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

White Sox manager La Russa misses game with health issue

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox manager Tony La Russa missed Tuesday night's game against Kansas City with an unspecified medical issue. The team said the 77-year-old manager would skip the game on the recommendation of his doctors and would undergo further testing Wednesday. La Russa's absence was announced about...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Cron, Ureña help Rockies hand Braves 3rd straight loss, 3-2

ATLANTA (AP) — C.J. Cron drove in two runs, José Ureña outpitched Max Fried, and the Colorado Rockies beat Atlanta 3-2 on Tuesday night to hand the Braves their third straight loss. Since becoming a full-time starter in 2019, Fried has 50 wins — second-most in the majors to Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (53). He had a 2.12 ERA in his previous 11 starts, but the first-time All-Star wasn’t his usual sharp self. Fried (12-5) allowed three runs — two earned — and seven hits with one walk and three strikeouts in five innings. “I definitely was grinding out there,” Fried said. “I’m more frustrated that the guys came out and gave us a lead early and I gave it up. I wasn’t able to get it done and it wound up costing us the game.”
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
The Associated Press

Hernández, Guerrero homer to back Gausman, Jays top Cubs 5-3

TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Tuesday night. Kevin Gausman pitched six solid innings to win his second straight decision as the Blue Jays won back-to-back games after losing their previous three. Toronto is in position for an AL wild card. Guerrero finished with three hits and two RBIs. Willson Contreras and Christopher Morel hit solo home runs for the Cubs, but Contreras left in the sixth inning with an apparent leg injury. Contreras limped around the bases after his homer.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Raleigh, France lead Mariners to 9-3 victory over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Cal Raleigh sparked a six-run third with a solo homer and capped it with a sacrifice fly as the Seattle Mariners rolled past the Detroit Tigers 9-3 on Tuesday night. Ty France added three hits, including his 16th homer, and scored three runs with two RBIs. Carlos Santana had a two-run homer for Seattle, which has won four of its last five games. In his first full major-league season, Raleigh has 19 home runs. “He’s a phenomenal catcher and for him to have at-bats that he’s having, it’s big for the team,” France said. “The biggest thing is just having that confidence of ‘I belong in the big leagues’ and he’s definitely running with it.”
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Valdez wins sixth straight as Astros beat Rangers 4-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jose Altuve homered to back Framber Valdez, who won his sixth straight decision, as the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night. Valdez (14-4) gave up solo homers to Texas’ Nos. 8 and 9 hitters, rookies Ezequiel Duran and Bubba Thompson, and five singles in eight innings. He struck out eight and walked none while pitching his 22nd consecutive quality start. Valdez hasn’t lost since July 9. Valdez has the most consecutive quality starts in a season by a left-hander in major league history. He’s tied with Hall of Famer Bob Gibson and Chris Carpenter behind the 24 thrown by Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets in 2018. “He’s aware of the number of quality starts, of consecutive quality starts,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “That’s what’s pushing him. We’ll ride that.”
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy