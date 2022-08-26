These 10 UFC veterans are in MMA and bareknuckle action Aug. 26-28
The UFC is idle this week before it takes the show to Paris for UFC Fight Night 209.
However, there are a number of MMA and bareknuckle events taking place that feature many familiar names that have competed under the UFC banner.
From one of the greatest of all time to a one-time appearance in a finale of The Ultimate Fighter, there are 11 veterans of the global leader competing this weekend from Aug. 26-28.
Check out the names and details about their bouts below.
Upcoming event information from Tapology.
Antonio Arroyo (10-5 MMA, 0-3 UFC)
Upcoming bout: Aug. 28 at RCC 12 vs. Mikhail Ragozin
Last fight: Submission win against Johnson Bacelar at Dispute Fight Series 1 on Aug. 8, 2022
Last UFC fight: TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley at UFC Fight Night 192 on Sept. 18, 2021
Record since UFC exit: 1-0
Anderson dos Santos (23-9 MMA, 1-3 UFC)
Upcoming bout: Aug. 28 at RCC 12 vs. Evgeniy Ignatiev
Last fight: Submission win against Helio Nunes at Fight Pro Championship 1 on March 5, 2022
Last UFC fight: Knockout loss to Miles Johns at UFC 265 on Aug. 7, 2021
Record since UFC exit: 2-0
Justin Scoggins (13-6 MMA, 4-5 UFC)
Upcoming bout: Aug. 26 at Titan FC 79 vs. Ryan Kuse
Last fight: Unanimous decision win against Eduardo Diez at iKON FC 2 on March 13, 2022
Last UFC fight: Split decision loss to Said Nurmagomedov at UFC Fight Night 133 on July 14, 2018
Record since UFC exit: 2-1
Hacran Dias (26-8-1 MMA, 3-5 UFC)
Upcoming bout: Aug. 27 at ACA 143 vs. Amirkhan Adaev
Last fight: Unanimous decision loss to Yusuf Raisov at ACA 138 on March 26, 2022
Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Jared Gordon at UFC Fight Night 119 on Oct. 28, 2017
Record since UFC exit: 3-2
Joe Giannetti (12-4-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)
Upcoming bout: Aug. 27 at Cage Titans 55 vs. Trevor Gudde
Last fight: Submission win against Marcus Andrusia at Cage Titans 54 on July 2, 2022
Last UFC fight: Split decision loss to Mike Trizano at TUF 27 Finale on July 6, 2018
Record since UFC exit: 6-3-1
Desmond Green (25-8 MMA, 4-3 UFC)
Upcoming bout: Aug. 27 at BYB 11 vs. Gabriel Freyre (bareknuckle)
Last fight: Unanimous decision win against Piankhi Zimmerman at Cagezilla FC 66 on April 23, 2022
Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision win against Charles Jourdain at UFC on ESPN+ 10 on May 18, 2019
Record since UFC exit: 2-0 MMA, 2-0 bareknuckle
John Dodson (22-13 MMA, 10-7 UFC)
Upcoming bout: Aug. 27 at BKFC 28 vs. Ryan Benoit (bareknuckle)
Last fight: Unanimous decision win against Francisco Rivera Jr. at XMMA 4 on April 2, 2022
Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 262 on Aug. 15, 2020
Record since UFC exit: 1-1 MMA
Ryan Benoit (10-8 MMA, 3-6 UFC)
Upcoming bout: Aug. 27 at BKFC 28 vs. John Dodson (bareknuckle)
Last fight (also last UFC appearance): Unanimous decision loss to Zarrukh Adashev at UFC on ESPN 27 on July 31, 2021
Record since UFC exit: 0-0
Isaac Vallie-Flagg (16-7-1 MMA, 1-3 UFC)
Upcoming bout: Aug. 27 at BKFC 28 vs. Brad Kelly (bareknuckle)
Last fight: TKO loss to Luis Palomino at BKFC 11 on July 24, 2020 (bareknuckle)
Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Matt Wiman at UFC Fight Night 57 on Nov. 22, 2014
Record since UFC exit: 2-1 MMA, 3-1 bareknuckle
Demetrious Johnson (23-4-1 MMA, 15-2-1 UFC)
Upcoming bout: Aug. 26 at ONE on Prime Video 1 vs. Adriano Moraes – for bantamweight title
Last fight: Submission win against Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE Championship: One X on March 26, 2022 (mixed rules bout)
Last UFC fight: Split decision loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227 on Aug. 4, 2018 – for flyweight title
Record since UFC exit: 3-1
Comments / 0