These 10 UFC veterans are in MMA and bareknuckle action Aug. 26-28

The UFC is idle this week before it takes the show to Paris for UFC Fight Night 209.

However, there are a number of MMA and bareknuckle events taking place that feature many familiar names that have competed under the UFC banner.

From one of the greatest of all time to a one-time appearance in a finale of The Ultimate Fighter, there are 11 veterans of the global leader competing this weekend from Aug. 26-28.

Check out the names and details about their bouts below.

Upcoming event information from Tapology.

Antonio Arroyo (10-5 MMA, 0-3 UFC)

Nov 16, 2019; Sao Paolo, BRAZIL; Antonio Arroyo (red gloves) fights Andre Muniz (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ginsasio do Ibirapuera. Mandatory Credit: Jason Da Silva-USA TODAY Sportsh

Upcoming bout: Aug. 28 at RCC 12 vs. Mikhail Ragozin

Last fight: Submission win against Johnson Bacelar at Dispute Fight Series 1 on Aug. 8, 2022

Last UFC fight: TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley at UFC Fight Night 192 on Sept. 18, 2021

Record since UFC exit: 1-0

Anderson dos Santos (23-9 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

Aug 7, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Miles Johns (red gloves) fights Anderson Dos Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 265 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Upcoming bout: Aug. 28 at RCC 12 vs. Evgeniy Ignatiev

Last fight: Submission win against Helio Nunes at Fight Pro Championship 1 on March 5, 2022

Last UFC fight: Knockout loss to Miles Johns at UFC 265 on Aug. 7, 2021

Record since UFC exit: 2-0

Justin Scoggins (13-6 MMA, 4-5 UFC)

Upcoming bout: Aug. 26 at Titan FC 79 vs. Ryan Kuse

Last fight: Unanimous decision win against Eduardo Diez at iKON FC 2 on March 13, 2022

Last UFC fight: Split decision loss to Said Nurmagomedov at UFC Fight Night 133 on July 14, 2018

Record since UFC exit: 2-1

Hacran Dias (26-8-1 MMA, 3-5 UFC)

Oct 28, 2017; Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil; Hacran Dias (red gloves) fights Jared Gordon (blue gloves)​​​ during UFC Fight Night at Ibirapuera Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

Upcoming bout: Aug. 27 at ACA 143 vs. Amirkhan Adaev

Last fight: Unanimous decision loss to Yusuf Raisov at ACA 138 on March 26, 2022

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Jared Gordon at UFC Fight Night 119 on Oct. 28, 2017

Record since UFC exit: 3-2

Joe Giannetti (12-4-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

July 6, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Joe Giannetti lands a kick against Mike Trizano during the TUF 27 Finale at Pearl Theater. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Upcoming bout: Aug. 27 at Cage Titans 55 vs. Trevor Gudde

Last fight: Submission win against Marcus Andrusia at Cage Titans 54 on July 2, 2022

Last UFC fight: Split decision loss to Mike Trizano at TUF 27 Finale on July 6, 2018

Record since UFC exit: 6-3-1

Desmond Green (25-8 MMA, 4-3 UFC)

Upcoming bout: Aug. 27 at BYB 11 vs. Gabriel Freyre (bareknuckle)

Last fight: Unanimous decision win against Piankhi Zimmerman at Cagezilla FC 66 on April 23, 2022

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision win against Charles Jourdain at UFC on ESPN+ 10 on May 18, 2019

Record since UFC exit: 2-0 MMA, 2-0 bareknuckle

John Dodson (22-13 MMA, 10-7 UFC)

Upcoming bout: Aug. 27 at BKFC 28 vs. Ryan Benoit (bareknuckle)

Last fight: Unanimous decision win against Francisco Rivera Jr. at XMMA 4 on April 2, 2022

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 262 on Aug. 15, 2020

Record since UFC exit: 1-1 MMA

Ryan Benoit (10-8 MMA, 3-6 UFC)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JULY 16: (L-R) Ryan Benoit punches Tim Elliott in their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on July 16, 2020 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Upcoming bout: Aug. 27 at BKFC 28 vs. John Dodson (bareknuckle)

Last fight (also last UFC appearance): Unanimous decision loss to Zarrukh Adashev at UFC on ESPN 27 on July 31, 2021

Record since UFC exit: 0-0

Isaac Vallie-Flagg (16-7-1 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

Isaac Vallie-Flagg

Upcoming bout: Aug. 27 at BKFC 28 vs. Brad Kelly (bareknuckle)

Last fight: TKO loss to Luis Palomino at BKFC 11 on July 24, 2020 (bareknuckle)

Last UFC fight: Unanimous decision loss to Matt Wiman at UFC Fight Night 57 on Nov. 22, 2014

Record since UFC exit: 2-1 MMA, 3-1 bareknuckle

Demetrious Johnson (23-4-1 MMA, 15-2-1 UFC)

Upcoming bout: Aug. 26 at ONE on Prime Video 1 vs. Adriano Moraes – for bantamweight title

Last fight: Submission win against Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE Championship: One X on March 26, 2022 (mixed rules bout)

Last UFC fight: Split decision loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227 on Aug. 4, 2018 – for flyweight title

Record since UFC exit: 3-1