Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Country Singer Luke Bell Found Dead At 32 After Going Missing
"Luke Bell captured a bygone era, aura and mood in country music that escapes even the most adept and gifted of country music artists today," a country music website wrote.
musictimes.com
Just Sam Hospitalized AGAIN: 'American Idol' 2020 Winner Dealing With Mystery Illness
Just Sam, who soared to prominence in 2020 after winning "American Idol," is hospitalized with an unspecified ailment. She was hospitalized and then released but after just a day, she's back in a healthcare institution, signifying something is seriously wrong with her health. Samantha Diaz, a musician based in New...
musictimes.com
Ed Sheeran Entering Full Death Metal Mode for Charity?
After announcing last year that he had been emailing Ed Sheeran about the possibilities of collaborating, Cradle Of Filth leader Dani Filth has now confirmed that their collaboration is in the works. While the death metal band has obviously been the one to approach the renowned singer, one can distinctively recall that Sheeran was the first to say he was a deah metal fan growing up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
musictimes.com
Meghan Trainor Halting Music Career For This 2023 Plan?
Meghan Trainor is ready for a second child, with her husband Daryl Sabara. Does this mean halting her music career to get pregnant? She recently revealed that only her busy schedule is preventing them from trying to have a second baby sooner. Trainor has shared how much she wants a...
musictimes.com
Toto’s David Paich Reveals Why He Stopped Touring; Was It Health-Related?
David Paiche alarmed fans when he suddenly stopped joining Toto on their tour in 2019, but he made his highly-anticipated a few months back. Today, he's ready to discuss the reason why he decided to temporarily halt his performances; was it health related?. In an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock,...
musictimes.com
Mable John Cause of Death Mysterious: Motown's 1st Solo Artist Dead at 91
Mable John, Motown Records' first female solo artist, died at the age of 91, multiple news outlets confirmed. Detroit News first received a statement regarding John's passing, saying that the Stax singer passed away on Thursday at her Los Angeles home. Her nephew, Kevin John, expressed to the news outlet...
musictimes.com
David Bowie ‘Let’s Dance’ History: Nile Rodgers Explains How Iconic Song Came to Fruition
David Bowie is one of the most iconic musicians of all time and many fans are still wondering how some of his hit singles came to life. Recently, producer and legend Nile Rodgers reveals how one of his songs happened. Speaking to the "Rolling Stone Music Now" podcast with host...
RELATED PEOPLE
musictimes.com
Zella Day New Music 2022: Singer Wrote 70 Songs for 'Sunday in Heaven,' Only These Made It
Zella Day has been through a lot these past few months. In June, she released "Radio Silence," a song about pro-choice, and shared her experiences with her unintended pregnancy. A month following that, she released "Mushroom Punch," a song off of her upcoming sophomore album "Sunday In Heaven." The highly...
Comments / 0