After announcing last year that he had been emailing Ed Sheeran about the possibilities of collaborating, Cradle Of Filth leader Dani Filth has now confirmed that their collaboration is in the works. While the death metal band has obviously been the one to approach the renowned singer, one can distinctively recall that Sheeran was the first to say he was a deah metal fan growing up.

