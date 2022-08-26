ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Ed Sheeran Entering Full Death Metal Mode for Charity?

After announcing last year that he had been emailing Ed Sheeran about the possibilities of collaborating, Cradle Of Filth leader Dani Filth has now confirmed that their collaboration is in the works. While the death metal band has obviously been the one to approach the renowned singer, one can distinctively recall that Sheeran was the first to say he was a deah metal fan growing up.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
musictimes.com

Meghan Trainor Halting Music Career For This 2023 Plan?

Meghan Trainor is ready for a second child, with her husband Daryl Sabara. Does this mean halting her music career to get pregnant? She recently revealed that only her busy schedule is preventing them from trying to have a second baby sooner. Trainor has shared how much she wants a...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Toto’s David Paich Reveals Why He Stopped Touring; Was It Health-Related?

David Paiche alarmed fans when he suddenly stopped joining Toto on their tour in 2019, but he made his highly-anticipated a few months back. Today, he's ready to discuss the reason why he decided to temporarily halt his performances; was it health related?. In an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Sasse
Person
Anna Friel
Person
Susan Sarandon
Person
Trace Adkins

Comments / 0

Community Policy