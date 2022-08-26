Read full article on original website
Aaron Boone Reacts to Mike Ford's Controversial Home Run Celebration
Mike Ford went yard against his former team on Monday night, flipping his bat before making a shushing gesture as he trotted around the bases
Phillies Star Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper speaks his mind on Rob Thomson, the young players, and Joe Girardi.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Swing Video
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac showed off her golf swing on social media this week. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has millions of followers due to her golf game. The former professional golfer showed off her swing...
Yankees’ true feelings on Aroldis Chapman’s infection from tattoo
Well, this is certainly one of the weirder injuries this season. Amid a rather tumultuous stretch of games, the New York Yankees received some unfortunate news about Aroldis Chapman. The closer was placed on the IL list for an infection on his leg. The reason for the infection? A recent tattoo Chapman had.
Look: Sports World Praying For Little League World Series Pitcher
The sports world is hoping for the best for a pitcher in the Little League World Series championship game who went down with an injury. Qshondrickson Doran, a pitcher for Curaçao, went down with a scary looking injury in the Little League World Series championship game on Sunday afternoon.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Gets Hit in the Head and Embarrasses Pitcher on Next Pitch
Everybody knows about the infamous Trea Turner slide. The dude even has a whole GIF about it:. But during Sunday afternoon’s game, Turner’s slide had a lot more context and emotion behind it than the usual smooth and casual glide. After the Dodgers lost 2-1 in a tough...
Bills Reportedly Reached Out To Longtime NFL Punter
The Buffalo Bills are searching for a new punter after cutting Matt Araiza on Saturday. Before the team confirmed Araiza's release, Marquette King campaigned for a tryout on Twitter. He might get his wish. According to Syracuse.com's Ryan Talbot, the Bills have "reached out" to see if he's in condition...
Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident
The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
Look: Scary Injury In Little League World Series Final Today
This afternoon's Little League World Series title game was marred by a scary moment involving Curacao pitcher Qshondrickson Doran. After throwing a pitch to one of the hitters from Honolulu (Hawaii), Doran signaled for time and dropped to the ground in pain. He appeared to be grabbing at either his right pitching arm or his side.
Video: Minor league catcher goes viral for absurd catch against fence
Who said that the netting serving as a barrier between fans and foul balls would inhibit the game experience? Certainly not Brett Auerbach. Auerbach went viral for the incredible catch he made on Saturday. Auerbach is a catcher for the San Francisco Giants’ Double-A team, the Richmond Flying Squirrels. His...
22-Year MLB Veteran, Former Cy Young, 4x All-Star Pitcher to Retire
Four-time Major League Baseball All-Star, 2005 American League Cy Young Award winner and 22-year veteran pitcher Bartolo Colon is finally calling it a career. Colon spoke with Spanish radio broadcaster Johnny Trujillo Saturday about his plans to hang up the cleats after another winter league season.
The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
Yankees could fire Aaron Boone despite dominant 2022 season, per MLB Insider
The New York Yankees haven’t made it to a World Series in over a decade, a problematic result that hasn’t yet sparked wholesale changes in the front office. General manager Brian Cashman remains at his post and is expected to be retained after his contract expires this year.
‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series
The New York Mets celebrated Old Timer’s Day at Citi Field on Saturday. However, the day was more than that for team icon Ray Knight. Knight’s inclusion in Old Timer’s Day would not seem out of the ordinary to the outside observer. The former corner infielder was a two-time All-Star who helped the team win […] The post ‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Six star players join LIV Golf, leave PGA Tour
The PGA Tour has been losing start players to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf for months, and it looks like there’s a new crop of defectors as six top-100 golfers have announced plans to leave the Tour and join LIV including Australian Cameron Smith, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the world.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Shocks the Stadium After Getting Hit in the Helmet
In the fifth inning of Sunday's game, Dodgers shortstop, Trea Turner, was greeted by Marlins pitcher, Edward Cabrera, with a 96 mph fastball straight to the head.
Kansas City Chiefs cutting former All-Pro receiver
The Kansas City Chiefs gave former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon a chance to revive his NFL career one more time during the 2021 NFL season, but it looks like his time with the team has come to a close – at least for now. According to league insider...
Football world reacts to Kirk Herbstreit’s concerning health admission
Longtime college football broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit will certainly have his hands full this football season as he begins his first season of full-time NFL coverage for Thursday Night Football with Amazon along with maintaining his role at ESPN on College Gameday. Many are excited to see a ton of Herbstreit...
Dodgers: Utility Player Continues to Rack Up K's at the Plate
Since returning from the IL, the Dodgers veteran has struggled to make contact with the ball all season, Doc addresses the slump.
