The Orioles miraculously walked off a White Sox team that keeps finding embarrassing ways to lose

All year, the White Sox have more or less been treading water. Every time it feels like they might go on an extended tear to save their season and perhaps permanently put themselves in the playoff mix, they seemingly make a terrible decision or fall flat on their face.

Amidst the disappointment, Chicago’s game against the Orioles (+105) on Thursday night in Baltimore might have been the low point.

While holding onto a 3-2 lead at the bottom of the ninth inning and the Orioles already on their last out, the White Sox had a chance to close the game out and head home with the win. But when Kyle Stowers popped up an easy foul ball straight to Adam Engel’s glove … he just dropped it.

And on the very next play, Stowers made Chicago pay by tying the game with his first career home run:

Oh man, that’s brutal. Well, at least the White Sox could salvage it in extras, right? Wrong.

With a runner on second at the top of the 11th, Baltimore reliever Felix Bautista struck Luis Robert out:

When their turn came up in the 11th, the Orioles and Anthony Santander did not waste their chance:

Of all the ways to blow a game, it increasingly seems like the White Sox are almost manufacturing new ways to lose. On that note, I’ll retract a previous statement. Given how their season has gone to this stage, this stunning loss to the Orioles might only be the low point of the White Sox’s season so far.

White Sox fans could not believe the stunning defeat to the Orioles