Inner Circle News

For Immediate Release

August 25, 2022

Case #22-058857

DEAD BODY FOUND IN CHURCH PARKING LOT: UPDATED TO HOMICIDE ARREST

CORONA, CA– Following the initial death investigation on August 17, 2022, Corona Police Detectives identified a vehicle and two suspects involved in the homicide.

On August 24, 2022, detectives and the Corona Police Department FLEX Team located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Via Santiago. The driver, 44-year-old Javier Lopez Martinez of Corona, fled, resulting in a pursuit that ended when his vehicle collided with several occupied parked vehicles in the 1200 block of West Tenth Street. After a short foot pursuit, Martinez was taken into custody. Several occupants of the parked vehicles sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision and were offered medical treatment then released at the scene.

After the arrest of Martinez, members of the FLEX Team contacted and arrested Martinez’s girlfriend, 37-year- old Maren Nicolas of Corona. Based on the evidence gathered during the investigation, Nicolas was arrested for murder and is being held on $1,000,000 bail. Martinez is being charged with murder, felony vehicle pursuit, felony hit and run, and resisting arrest and is being held on $1,000,000 bail. Martinez and Nicolas were transported and booked into the Riverside County Robert Presley Detention Center.

The identity of the victim of this homicide is still being withheld as the Riverside County Coroner’s Office continues searching for next of kin.

Media Contact

Corporal Tobias Kouroubacalis

Press Information Officer

951-407-8064 | Tobias.Kouroubacalis@CoronaCA.gov

