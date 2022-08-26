Read full article on original website
Social housing rent rises to be capped in England next year
Rent rises for millions of people living in social housing will be capped next year, the government has announced, but tenants are calling for a full freeze and threatening not to pay increases. Citing the cost of living crisis, Greg Clark, the housing secretary, said social landlords would be limited...
Brexit is the monster under the bed Liz Truss is desperately trying to ignore | Rafael Behr
The likely winner of the leadership contest insists Brexit was the right path to take with the vehemence of a zealous convert, says Guardian columnist Rafael Behr
England and Wales university fees ‘bad value for money’ – survey
A majority of voters say university tuition fees of £9,250 are “bad value”, according to an opinion poll by YouGov that also found support for graduates in England paying back a higher proportion of their student loans. The poll of nearly 1,500 adults found that just over...
BBC
Persil advert banned for misleading green claims
Unilever's advert for one of its laundry detergents, Persil, has been banned for being misleading about its environmental benefits. The television advert said Persil was "kinder to our planet", and featured children picking up litter on a beach. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said the advert's claim was unsubstantiated. Unilever,...
Labor's biodiversity market scheme needs to be planned well – or it could lead to greenwashing
Businesses and philanthropic organisations are looking to invest in projects to protect and restore nature. We need to make this easier. Which major political party’s minister said this? If you guessed Labor, correct – it was environment minister Tanya Plibersek last week. But the phrase is strikingly similar to one made by the Coalition’s David Littleproud. In fact, Labor’s proposed biodiversity market borrows heavily from the previous government’s approach. In brief, landholders would be able to buy and sell biodiversity certificates. A farmer seeking to clear land could buy a certificate created by another farmer who has restored native vegetation elsewhere....
BBC
In Canada fears of 'dangerous' politics mounting
Online threats, racist or misogynistic insults, public harassment and outright physical intimidation are just some of the behaviours that officials warn are changing the face of Canadian politics. The issue was highlighted last weekend, when a man was filmed launching an expletive-laden verbal assault at Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.
