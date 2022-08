Despite its loss to Stansbury, Utah last week, Skyline remained No. 1 in the 4A football state media poll. Other slots held steady as Rigby remained No. 2 behind Rocky Mountain in 5A as both improved to 2-0. Sugar-Salem, also 2-0, stayed No. 2 behind Homedale in 3A and Butte County is No. 3 in 1AD1.

RIGBY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO