Splatoon 3’s World Premiere Splatfest servers ran at a 30-percent lower tick rate than the original Splatoon
A data miner has revealed somewhat disheartening information about the tick rate of the demo server used for Splatoon 3’s World Premiere Splatfest last Saturday, Aug. 27. As reported by My Nintendo News, data miner OatmealDome posted a graph showing the tick rate of the World Premiere Splatfest servers versus Splatoon 2’s servers. Tick rate refers to the speed at which information is sent between a client, or each individual Splatoon player in this case, and Nintendo’s servers, which are hosting the game. Tick is measured in hertz, abbreviated as hz. Generally speaking, the higher the number, the more frequently information is updated between the client and the server, resulting in a smoother and more even network experience.
Sonic Team developed Sonic Frontiers to be beaten however players want
When a game first enters development, the team behind it typically has an initial vision for how they think players will experience their final product once it launches. And, as the game comes along and testing continues, that vision is refined into a more practical idea for how each aspect of the game can be approached by a player.
Here are all the missions and rewards in League’s 2022 Steel Valkyrie event
Get your gear ready and steel yourselves for battle, summoners. League of Legends’ new 2022 Steel Valkyrie event has begun, and with it, comes a whole collection of different in-game missions to complete. The delicate balance of the galaxy is being threatened, and a squadron of different champions in high-tech exo-suits will be at the front lines as they fight for power and justice.
Ahead of its sequel, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle has reached a huge milestone
Ahead of the launch of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, its predecessor Kingdom Battle has reached a huge new milestone on its anniversary. According to a post by Ubisoft creative director Davide Soliani, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle has now reached more than 10 million players. This is a massive achievement for the game that launched back in 2017.
What is an ‘Ajax’ in the Overwatch League?
Just like folks with “regular” jobs, every professional in competitive Overwatch has had an unlucky day at the office. These normally result in a few missed shots or a couple of mistimed ultimates and, hopefully, those mistakes don’t linger in the minds of viewers for more than a few days.
The best WoW addons in Wrath of the Lich King Classic
World of Warcraft, generally speaking, has a stunning, yet intuitive and beginner-friendly UI design that has only, over the years, improved. No matter the effort and thought the Blizzard Entertainment developers put into the user interface, the WoW community, above all, takes delight in customizing almost every aspect of the game since it goes hand in hand with the spirit of MMORPGs.
Is Big the Cat in Sonic Frontiers?
Feline fans rejoice, as it has finally been confirmed Big the Cat will be in the next Sonic title. The chonky, larger than life cat will be around to help layers tackle some big game fishing in Sonic Frontiers. Sonic Frontiers is around the corner, with a Nov. 9 release...
SNK’s new Fatal Fury will be a ‘very big,’ single-player focused release
SNK had arguably the deepest lineup of announcements at Evo 2022, announcing rollback netcode for Samurai Shodown, more DLC for King of Fighters XV, and shocking everyone by confirming a new Fatal Fury/Garou title had already been greenlit for further development. Now, just under a month later, we have some additional details on just how the company is handling this new entry.
What is Scale Aim Assist with FOV in Warzone?
Aiming with a gaming mouse in Warzone is a self-explanatory process, but it’s a whole different story for players with controllers. Using analog sticks to aim can be more difficult, but that’s where aim assist steps in. The best aim assist settings make it easier for controller players...
Riot drops huge TFT 7.5 update on PBE, hitting everything in Uncharted Realms
In preparation for the official launch of Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 next week, the balance team is dropping an enormous PBE update that hits everything from champions and traits to Draconic Augments and items. Scheduled to officially launch on Sept. 8, TFT Set 7.5 will experience a massive number of...
Will Call of Duty points transfer to Warzone 2?
Warzone 2 is almost here, with Activision aiming to take players from its red-hot, run-and-game battle royale predecessor to the fancy new title. While there is no concrete date for the battle royale sequel’s release, word on the grapevine is it’s likely to make its way onto consoles in mid-November. When it does, some things will be transferred over, and CoD players are wondering if CoD points will be among them. The coins are a virtual currency used to purchase season passes, new characters, weapon blueprints, and other features within the game.
Small TFT 7.5 PBE patch sets up for bigger changes tomorrow
Riot Games dropped a minor PBE patch for Teamfiight Tactics Set 7.5 today, targeting Augments and an item while mostly resolving bug fixes. Balance changes for Dragonlands Uncharted Realms for today’s PBE patch were small, as the adjustments were locked in prior to the weekend, according to game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer. Instead of big changes, which are expected to drop tomorrow, the Set 7.5 PBE patch today resolved several important bug fixes.
Buffs to Kassadin, Rell, Camille, and more slated for League Patch 12.17 as Worlds looms
A wide-ranging set of champions are getting stronger in patch 12.17 as the League of Legends developers poke and prod the game with the World Championship just one month away. The professional meta is in a relatively exciting and stable place, which is perfect for the high-stakes domestic playoffs in full swing around the globe. But, half the fun of the lead-up to Worlds is how players at the highest level adapt to multiple League patches’ worth of changes in the month of September, and what champions and playstyles will make resurgences at the esport’s yearly competitive pinnacle.
Why Classic Hearthstone’s metagame still stands as one of the game’s best
Just like World of Warcraft, Hearthstone also offers a dedicated game mode that recreates the vanilla experience: no new cards, no fancy expansions, just how things used to be. Comparing it to the clown fiesta of the current Standard environment with mega-Imps, infinite skeletons, Sire Denathrius OTKs, and monstrous mana cheating is a breath of fresh air.
SNK vs. Capcom could make a return in the future due to fan and developer interest
Speculation about a new SNK vs. Capcom game or some kind of classic re-release was rampant at Evo 2022 since both companies collaborated for a special set of promo posters featuring each other’s characters. And now, SNK producer Yauyuki Oda has fanned those flames further by hinting that both SNK and Capcom likely have an interest in bringing the crossover back.
New Pokémon Grafaiai teased in more Scarlet and Violet images
The mysterious images showing markings on various trees and rocks that The Pokémon Company shared yesterday have now been confirmed to be designs painted by a new Pokémon—Grafaiai. A reveal for the new Pokémon will likely be dropping on Wednesday or at some point in the near...
Riot Games reveals subdued, modern redesign of League’s iconic Summoner’s Cup
Riot Games has revealed the new design for the Summoner’s Cup, the official trophy of the League of Legends World Championship. The new Summoner’s Cup moves away from the rounded, more bulbous design of the traditional Cup, moving in the direction of a sleek, more modernized design. The Summoner’s Cup as a whole is more angular now, with many of the trophy’s old spherical features being replaced by clean-cut, linear attributes.
September Pokemon Go Limited Research day adds Shiny Inkay
Inkay, which was just added to Pokémon Go around this time last year, is getting another event centered around the Psychic-type squid. Players will be able to encounter it Shiny for the first time during the event. Pokémon Go announced a Limited Research featuring the Pokémon today. The event...
Fortnite’s next update is vaulting the Impostors mode
In the five years it has been around, Fortnite has evolved into a platform for a variety of game modes outside of its battle royale and tower defense roots. But many of these game types will come and go as Fortnite experiments with different limited time modes. And one of the modes that’s been around since at least the start of the year, Impostors, is getting vaulted in tomorrow’s update.
Asmongold plans on trying the fresh PvP server in WoW Classic Wrath of the Lich King
World of Warcraft Classic’s pre-patch for Wrath of the Lich King goes live today, and with it a handful of fresh servers will be unlocked for players to get a unique experience unencumbered by all of the established ecosystems that existing servers have. With two options, one PvP and...
