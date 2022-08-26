Read full article on original website
Related
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
T-Mobile Has Another Big Perk For Its Customers
The streaming wars have hit a fever pitch lately. With the exception of Sony (SNEJF) , now every media company and film studio has their own signature streaming service, from Comcast’s (CCZ) Peacock to Paramount Global's Paramount+ (PARA) to the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) HBO Max.
CNET
iPhone 14 Timeline: Announcement, Preorder and Release Date Rumors
You'll want to hold off buying a new iPhone, because Apple's iPhone 14 is on the way. At the company's Sept. 7 launch event, the new iPhone lineup is expected to make its debut with an upgraded design and new features. We're even expecting a new larger, non-Pro model, called the iPhone 14 Max. But, when exactly will the iPhone 14 series be released?
The Best Samsung TVs of 2022 Include the Company’s First OLED TV
When it comes to the best TVs you can buy, Samsung is one of the top brands on which you can always rely. Thanks to state-of-the-art engineering, Samsung TVs often feature some of the most impressive picture technologies, from pixel count and motion capabilities to brightness, colors, and contrast. Simply put, if you’re searching for the best TVs in the world, you must keep an eye on the latest releases from Samsung. The best Samsung TVs include options for every possible price point, and we’ve gathered our favorites below. The Best Samsung TVs at a Glance 1. Best Overall: Samsung QN90B ($1,599.99 at...
RELATED PEOPLE
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Big Changes Expected for the 2022 Phones
Apple's new iPhone 14 line is expected to have its big reveal at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. This is where the 2022 iPhone series is expected to launch, and rumors further point to the iPhone 14 getting a Sept. 16 release date. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Pro again rumored to feature new 30W charger, most likely USB-C to Lightning connector
A week before the announcement of the iPhone 14 Pro, a rumor suggests this smartphone will feature a new 30W charger – doubling down on a previous report on a 30W GaN charger coming to Apple iPhones. This time, Twitter user DuanRui, which has a mixed tracking record on...
Phone Arena
iPhone 14, iOS 16 to turn millions of Android users into “Apple sheep”: Tim Cook has a plan
According to multiple reports and surveys, Android users are now more likely to switch to using an iPhone than they've ever been before... One report says that 25% of US users already consider switching to iPhone, and another survey says that Android is losing more and more users, as the beloved OS has gone from 77.32% market share to 69.74% in just four years, of course, thanks to people switching to iOS (iPhone). In fact, Apple even made a special "Switching to iPhone" video that answers frequently asked questions and preps Android users for a switch to iPhone 13 and iPhone 14.
Not a Typo: You Can Buy a $279 iPad at Amazon Today If You Hurry
Editor’s Note on August 26, 2022: Since we originally published this story, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $279.99, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. Please note that this new price reduction only covers the Space Gray version of the iPad 9. We’ve updated pricing in our original story below. Did you know that a new iPad doesn’t have to cost $500-$1,000? As professional deal hunters, we’ve found that most shoppers have no idea that you can buy a new iPad for a lot less. Specifically,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
9to5Mac
Apple September 7 event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, iOS 16 release date, latest rumors
On September 7, Apple will hold its traditional event. Although there are several products the company could be readying, two of them people are expecting the most: the iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch Series 8. Here’s what Apple could announce at its “Far Out” September event.
Phone Arena
'Excellent' new refurbished deals make Apple's AirPods 3 too cheap to ignore right now
If Adorama's killer recent AirPods Pro deal made your life difficult (in a good way), forcing you to think long and hard whether you should continue to wait for Apple's next-gen noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds or not, get ready for your pre-holiday buying decisions to become even more complicated (in the same good way).
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Quietly Released by Sony
A new version of Sony's PlayStation 5 console has quietly started to release around the world. Since first launching back in 2020, many PlayStation fans have assumed that a new, upgraded model of the PS5 would release at some point in the coming years. Much like the PS4 Pro released midway through the PS4's life cycle, fans have expected that a PS5 Pro console will arrive eventually. Sadly, this version of the console has yet to be announced by Sony, with the new model of the platform that is now arriving simply being a basic hardware revision.
Apple Insider
Trade in your iPhone, Apple Watch and get a cash bonus ahead of the iPhone 14 & Apple Watch Series 8
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — With mere days to go before the Sept. 7 Apple Event (and expected iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8 announcements), now is the time to lock in thebest Apple trade-in deal for your current device, with exclusive cash bonuses offering up to 10% in extra money on top of competitive trade-in values.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
torquenews.com
Tesla Premium Brand With Highest Loyalty Among Customers
Tesla is positioned as the premium vehicle brand that has the most loyalty from its customers worldwide; but what could be the reason for this decline in more classic, legacy car companies? Different studies help analyze the situation. Historically, customers of premium or luxury brands have shown high levels of...
Digital Trends
How to turn off precise location on your iPhone
While it's easy enough to turn off location on your phone wholesale, some apps won't work without location services enabled for them. Apple provides a way to get around this. With the Precise Location toggle added in iOS 14, you're able to still supply apps with a location, just not your exact one. You'll definitely be in the right town, but the company's not going to let them know you're at 13 Down The Lane Street. Here's how to get started with that.
Phone Arena
iPhone 13 Pro-inspired Apple Watch Pro could be the next 'one more thing'
Apple is widely rumored to introduce a rugged smartwatch that it may call the Apple Watch Pro at the September 7 Far out event and a new rumor today says it may be a bigger design upgrade than we were expecting and there will be a lot of fanfare surrounding the announcement.
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 Pro: Apple doesn’t usually try hard, but this time Android is under real pressure
It's true… At least on the surface, Apple isn't a phone-maker that tries too hard. If most Android manufacturers want to impress their existing and potential customers with flashy new designs and new features each and every year, Cupertino is playing its own game with incremental hardware upgrades and a focus on polishing existing features.
technewstoday.com
6 Ways to Make Keyboard Bigger on iPhone?
Having a bigger Keyboard size is a blessing, especially if you have big hands. If you use a small iPhone, say iPhone SE and the iPhone 13 mini, it increases the chance of typos on their compact Keyboard. Although Apple’s flagship model ensures smoothness while typing, its small keyboard design...
Another iPhone 14 leak shows purple reigns this year
We already suspected that the new Apple iPhone 14 might launch in a purple hue, thanks to earlier leaks. Now a leak on the Chinese site Weibo pictures what seems to be the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro in an all-new purple that hints at deeper attention to material design. The...
Android Authority
How to find hidden apps on your iPhone
No app is unreachable unless you've deleted it entirely. One of the perks of iOS these days is the ability to hide iPhone apps you use rarely or only in the background. It’s possible to hide apps by mistake, though, and new downloads may not be set to appear on your homescreen by default. Here’s how to find hidden apps on your iPhone and/or move them to your homescreen.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 OLED display: Samsung dominates the screen supply as Apple reportedly readies more than 34 million units for the launch
Apple iPhone 14 is almost upon us with Cupertino set to announce the new phones at its “Far Out” event on September 17. According to widespread reports, Apple has prepared a total of four iPhone 14 models this time around; the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone Max, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Per Ross Young of market research firm DSCC, Samsung is producing the bulk of OLED panels for the iPhone 14 series, followed by LG display in the distant second place and BOE, a Chinese display maker, in the third.
Comments / 0