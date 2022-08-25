Read full article on original website
Related
WFAA
'Pudgy' Texas state troopers can loosen their belts again
TEXAS, USA — Texas state troopers can loosen their belts just a tad after new physical fitness standards were approved last week. An oversight board approved changes to the standards for Texas Department of Public Safety troopers after a controversial policy targeted more than 200 of them back in April.
WFAA
50 years, 1 school: A Texas teacher begins her final year
Irving MacArthur Latin teacher Ann Price Ouzts loves her job. So much so that she's been at MacArthur for 50 years.
Study explores why DFW's housing market is under supplied and overpriced
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth experienced a 15.9% increase in new housing units compared to a national increase of 6.5%, making North Texas the eighth fastest-growing major metro residential construction market in the nation between 2010 and 2020, according to a new report.
WFAA
Anyone surprised? Top 3 real estate cities in U.S. are in North Texas, new study says
DALLAS — It's no secret the real estate market has been strong in North Texas, even if that means a frustrating buying process, from booming prices to bidding wars. WalletHub, which produces studies and surveys for an array of economic issues, released its latest "Best Real Estate Markets" rankings this week. And five of the top 11 were here in North Texas, including the top three in Frisco, Allen and McKinney.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFAA
Escaped East Texas jail inmate accused of murder arrested in Louisiana after chase with law enforcement
CASS COUNTY, Texas — An inmate charged with murder who escaped from an East Texas jail Monday has been captured in Louisiana, Cass County Judge Travis Ransom said Wednesday morning. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Charles Obin Spraberry, 44, was taken into custody following a short car...
One of the 'Texas 7' may get a new trial after witnesses testify the original judge in the case made racist, bigoted statements
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Should one of the "Texas 7" get a new trial? That's the question before a Dallas County judge this week. Randy Halprin went to death row in 2003. The Dallas County judge who sent him there was Vickers Cunningham. But 19 years later, witnesses are...
3 juveniles killed, 2 others shot in less than 24 hours in North Texas
DALLAS — Three juveniles were killed and two others were shot in separate shootings across North Texas on Sunday, officials said. Two victims who died were 17, and one other was 5. Two children who were wounded but expected to survive are 18 months old and 5 years old.
WFAA
DFW weather: A look at the rain chances for Tuesday
How much rain is expected on Tuesday in North Texas? Here's the latest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Duke volleyball player with North Texas ties called racial slur and threatened at BYU match, family says
DALLAS — Brigham Young University banned a fan after an incident of racism at a volleyball game against Duke University went viral this weekend. Lesa Pamplin, a Tarrant County attorney and candidate for a criminal court judgeship, tweeted Saturday that her goddaughter Rachel Richardson, the only Black starter on Duke’s volleyball team, was called the n-word and threatened by fans at the team’s game in Provo, Utah.
WFAA
More rain on the way: Here's when, where and how much we're expecting
DALLAS — An unsettled weather pattern settles in this week. En español: Clima en DFW: Hay lluvia en camino. Cuándo, dónde y cuánto esperamos. There are rain chances every day this week in North Texas. It will be scattered everyday. This means that rain isn't guaranteed for everyone this week.
Comments / 0