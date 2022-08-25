ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WFAA

Anyone surprised? Top 3 real estate cities in U.S. are in North Texas, new study says

DALLAS — It's no secret the real estate market has been strong in North Texas, even if that means a frustrating buying process, from booming prices to bidding wars. WalletHub, which produces studies and surveys for an array of economic issues, released its latest "Best Real Estate Markets" rankings this week. And five of the top 11 were here in North Texas, including the top three in Frisco, Allen and McKinney.
Study explores why DFW's housing market is under supplied and overpriced

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth experienced a 15.9% increase in new housing units compared to a national increase of 6.5%, making North Texas the eighth fastest-growing major metro residential construction market in the nation between 2010 and 2020, according to a new report.
Duke volleyball player with North Texas ties called racial slur and threatened at BYU match, family says

DALLAS — Brigham Young University banned a fan after an incident of racism at a volleyball game against Duke University went viral this weekend. Lesa Pamplin, a Tarrant County attorney and candidate for a criminal court judgeship, tweeted Saturday that her goddaughter Rachel Richardson, the only Black starter on Duke’s volleyball team, was called the n-word and threatened by fans at the team’s game in Provo, Utah.
WFAA

More rain on the way: Here's when, where and how much we're expecting

DALLAS — An unsettled weather pattern settles in this week. En español: Clima en DFW: Hay lluvia en camino. Cuándo, dónde y cuánto esperamos. There are rain chances every day this week in North Texas. It will be scattered everyday. This means that rain isn't guaranteed for everyone this week.
