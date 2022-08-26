ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, OH

richlandsource.com

Gooseggs: Lakeside Marblehead Danbury hands Gibsonburg a shutout

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Lakeside Marblehead Danbury proved that in blanking Gibsonburg 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Last season, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Gibsonburg faced off on September 23, 2021 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
GIBSONBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Chesterland West Geauga blanks Ashtabula Lakeside in shutout performance

Chesterland West Geauga's defense throttled Ashtabula Lakeside, resulting in an 8-0 shutout on August 29 in Ohio girls high school soccer. In recent action on August 24, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Orwell Grand Valley on August 25 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School. For more, click here.
CHESTERLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby, Madison, Willard QBs get statewide notice for passing efforts

COLUMBUS — The fastest 10 weeks of the year is already two weeks deep. In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.
richlandsource.com

Stop sign: Ashtabula Edgewood renders Jefferson's offense pointless

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Jefferson as it was blanked 3-0 by Ashtabula Edgewood on August 29 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. The last time Ashtabula Edgewood and Jefferson played in a 3-2 game on October 22, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
JEFFERSON, OH
richlandsource.com

Cleveland VASJ outduels Geneva in competitive clash

Playing with a winning hand, Cleveland VASJ trumped Geneva 2-1 in Ohio girls volleyball on August 27. Recently on August 23 , Geneva squared off with Pepper Pike Orange in a volleyball game . For more, click here.
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Kirtland hammers Elyria Catholic

Kirtland lit up the scoreboard on August 29 to propel past Elyria Catholic for a 5-1 victory in Ohio boys soccer on August 29. Recently on August 25 , Kirtland squared off with Wickliffe in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
KIRTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Mogadore engulfs Galena Columbus in point barrage

Mogadore's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Galena Columbus 48-13 on August 27 in Ohio football action. Mogadore opened with a 14-6 advantage over Galena Columbus through the first quarter.
MOGADORE, OH
richlandsource.com

Cortland Lakeview dispatches Perry

Cortland Lakeview pushed past Perry for a 3-1 win on August 27 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Recently on August 23 , Perry squared off with Gates Mills Hawken in a soccer game . For more, click here.
PERRY, OH

