Prepare your tastebuds: Dave’s Hot Chicken is coming to the Seattle area!. Chances are you’ve heard of Dave’s Hot Chicken. The California-based franchise is known for its Nashville-style hot chicken and has attracted several famous investors such as musical artist Drake. The franchise hasn’t had any locations in Washington State, sadly—until now. Dave’s Hot Chicken plans to open multiple locations in the Seattle area.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO