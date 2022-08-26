Read full article on original website
City is in hot water with DEQ over landfill - again
BRISTOL, Va. – The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has notified Bristol Virginia it failed to submit stormwater monitoring reports required by state law. In a warning letter dated Aug. 26, DEQ said the city “may be in violation” of the state’s water control law due to the missing reports which are required under the city’s stormwater permit. The monitoring is to occur at specific sites at the city’s landfill.
Two people killed in Buchanan County blaze
Two people are dead following a Friday night structure fire in Buchanan County. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, an adult male was able to escape the fire, but the remains of two other individuals were recovered inside the residence after the fire was extinguished. The...
Looking at all sides of the story of the historic Octagon House
The three tiny fingerprints ensure that the life of the child who long ago touched the newly-made brick won’t be forgotten. Derek Orr is determined to preserve and tell as much of the child’s story as possible along with those of others who left adult fingerprints in the bricks handmade in the 1850s and, less tangibly, put their blood, sweat and tears into Smyth County’s Octagon House.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Saltville woman convicted of murder
A Saltville woman was found guilty of the murder and robbery of an elderly Glade Spring woman Tuesday. After 40 minutes of deliberations, a Washington County jury found Karen Lou Holmes guilty in the Jan. 16, 2020 murder and robbery of Alberta Sue Warren, 79. Warren’s body was found inside her car in the Widener Valley section of Washington County.
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
PREP ROUNDUP: Sydney Carter leads Northwood past Tazewell in volleyball
If it seemed like Sydney Carter was all over the court on Tuesday night for the Northwood Panthers it’s because she was. Carter stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 12 assists, six kills, six aces and six digs as the crew from Saltville cruised to a 25-9, 25-21, 25-10 non-district volleyball win over the Tazewell Bulldogs.
Wise Central's Nate West fills a key cornerback slot
Wise County Central High School sophomore Nate West will make the second start of his varsity football career on Friday night against the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes. It will be hard for the quick cornerback to top his initial foray into the starting lineup. West intercepted two passes and returned them...
