ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Textiles Sector Check - Macro Headwinds To Keep Near-Term Demand Muted For Home Textiles: Motilal Oswal

By Motilal Oswal Financial Services
bqprime.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
Reuters

Turkey's economy expanded 7.5% in Q2, seen slowing in H2

ISTANBUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy expanded 7.5% annually in the second quarter of the year, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, while the full-year growth forecast stood at 4%, pointing a drop in economic activity in the second half of the year reflecting weaker demand conditions.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textiles#Bales#Business Industry#Linus Business#Bq#Usda#July 22
TheConversationAU

Labor's biodiversity market scheme needs to be planned well – or it could lead to greenwashing

Businesses and philanthropic organisations are looking to invest in projects to protect and restore nature. We need to make this easier. Which major political party’s minister said this? If you guessed Labor, correct – it was environment minister Tanya Plibersek last week. But the phrase is strikingly similar to one made by the Coalition’s David Littleproud. In fact, Labor’s proposed biodiversity market borrows heavily from the previous government’s approach. In brief, landholders would be able to buy and sell biodiversity certificates. A farmer seeking to clear land could buy a certificate created by another farmer who has restored native vegetation elsewhere....
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy