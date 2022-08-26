Textiles Sector Check - Macro Headwinds To Keep Near-Term Demand Muted For Home Textiles: Motilal Oswal

Read full article on original website
4th Stimulus Check Update
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
UK museums’ rising energy costs could hamper ‘warm banks’ plan
Museums have said they will struggle to provide “warm banks” planned for people priced out of heating their homes, because their own soaring bills threaten opening restrictions and closures this winter. The Museums Association said on Tuesday that the cost of living crisis risked being a bigger blow...
This decade's oil boom is moving offshore - way offshore
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Global oil companies are pumping billions of dollars into offshore drilling, reversing a long decline in spending on the decades-long projects including some in the remote iceberg waters far off Canada's Atlantic coast.
Turkey's economy expanded 7.5% in Q2, seen slowing in H2
ISTANBUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy expanded 7.5% annually in the second quarter of the year, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, while the full-year growth forecast stood at 4%, pointing a drop in economic activity in the second half of the year reflecting weaker demand conditions.
Labor's biodiversity market scheme needs to be planned well – or it could lead to greenwashing
Businesses and philanthropic organisations are looking to invest in projects to protect and restore nature. We need to make this easier. Which major political party’s minister said this? If you guessed Labor, correct – it was environment minister Tanya Plibersek last week. But the phrase is strikingly similar to one made by the Coalition’s David Littleproud. In fact, Labor’s proposed biodiversity market borrows heavily from the previous government’s approach. In brief, landholders would be able to buy and sell biodiversity certificates. A farmer seeking to clear land could buy a certificate created by another farmer who has restored native vegetation elsewhere....
Exclusive-Maxis and U Mobile decline offer to take stakes in Malaysia's 5G agency -sources
KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Two of Malaysia's largest mobile carriers do not plan to take stakes in a state-owned 5G agency, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters - a setback that could further delay the country's rollout of 5G technology.
Exclusive-Crisis-hit Sri Lanka strikes staff-level pact with IMF on loan -sources
COLOMBO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached a preliminary agreement on an emergency loan to the crisis-hit country and a formal announcement will be made on Thursday, four sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
China's Guangzhou tightens COVID curbs as infections hit big southern cities
BEIJING, Aug 31 (Reuters) - China's Guangzhou on Wednesday imposed COVID-19 curbs in parts of the city, joining Shenzhen in battling local flare-ups, deepening uncertainty over commerce and daily life in two of southern China's most economically vibrant metropolises.
