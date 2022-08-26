The Office of Student Activities is pleased to announce Camille J. Jordan as the assistant director for registered student organizations in the Office of Student Activities. In this position, Jordan will serve as the primary administrator of the RSO program. She will advise the Associated Student Government treasurer and the ASG Office of Financial Affairs Committee for the RSO funding process, providing stewardship and oversight of student-fee funding. She will also serve as primary adviser for SOOIE (Student Organization Outreach and Involvement Experience), a student organization that helps connect students with RSOs and helps RSOs succeed. Jordan will also be the primary coordinator for OSA's annual HillFest and Razorbash welcome fairs.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO