University of Arkansas
Doctoral Student Ortel Wins American Society of Agronomy and Crop Science Society Awards
Carrie Ortel, a U of A doctoral student in crop, soil and environmental sciences, was named winner of two prestigious awards by national organizations and will be recognized at their joint annual meeting in Baltimore, Maryland, in November. The American Society of Agronomy named her one of five winners of...
University of Arkansas
September 2022 Cordes Chair: Molly Rapert, Department of Marketing
Join the Wally Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center for an informal conversation about teaching with the September Cordes Chair, Molly Rapert. She will discuss strategies she has developed to create rapport with students, such as using in-class exercises, LinkedIn, and social media to establish and solidify connections. Friday, Sept....
University of Arkansas
Equipping the Entrepreneurial Mindset: Lineup Announced for Fall Workshops
The U of A Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation will offer eight free, interactive workshops this fall for all U of A community members. Held at three locations — the Brewer Family Entrepreneurship Hub, the McMillon Innovation Studio and the Collaborative in Bentonville — the workshops cover an array of topics that will equip participants to think with an entrepreneurial mindset, from how to construct a persuasive pitch, to influencer marketing, to IP considerations and agile project management.
University of Arkansas
Register for Business Integrity Program Focused on Speaking Up
For the fall semester, the Business Integrity Leadership Initiative at the Sam M. Walton College of Business is hosting its Let's Talk program, which will focus on speaking up when something seems wrong. Students, faculty, staff and the public are invited to participate. Led by Cindy Moehring, founder and executive...
University of Arkansas
U of A Engages Chambers to Grow Statewide Workforce Development
During a recent webinar hosted by the Little Rock Regional Chamber, the U of A and others explained how to post jobs for students on the career networking app Handshake. The site is a widely used job board, at no cost, that tells how to register for career fairs and who the key contact is for specific recruiting needs.
University of Arkansas
Arkansas Researcher's Collaborative Method May Reveal Solutions to Water Quality Issues
Preventing fertilizer run-off from farms is essential to preserving water quality. But preventive measures also help farmers get the most use from their fertilizer. Shannon Speir, assistant professor of water quality at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, said partnerships with farmers allow her to efficiently conduct research while considering those farmers' needs.
University of Arkansas
Inaugural Accelerate to Industry Conference for STEM Graduate Students Held in July
Twenty-four graduate students in STEM programs — the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics — participated in a new program designed to connect students to industry careers. The U of A Career Development Center, in partnership with the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences; the College of Engineering; and the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, held the university's inaugural Accelerate to Industry (A2i) conference, a face-to-face professional development conference, July 19-21.
University of Arkansas
UP Day on Union Mall Next Week
Curious about what's happening on campus? Learn all about University Programs' upcoming events and how to get involved with the organization on Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Arkansas Union Mall. University programs will have a free photo booth, food, and activities at this event.
University of Arkansas
Faculty, Staff Invited to September Brown-Bag Talks on Research Integrity and Compliance
The Office of Research Integrity and Compliance will hold brown-bag talks every Wednesday in September from 12:30-1:30. Interested faculty, staff, and students are encouraged to bring their lunch and join us at the Office of Research Integrity and Compliance. Soft drinks and water will be provided. All talks will take place at the Office of Research Integrity and Compliance, 1424 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. (MLKG), located at the corner or MLK Boulevard and Razorback Road. Join us for the talks below.
University of Arkansas
Camille J. Jordan Named Assistant Director for Registered Student Organizations
The Office of Student Activities is pleased to announce Camille J. Jordan as the assistant director for registered student organizations in the Office of Student Activities. In this position, Jordan will serve as the primary administrator of the RSO program. She will advise the Associated Student Government treasurer and the ASG Office of Financial Affairs Committee for the RSO funding process, providing stewardship and oversight of student-fee funding. She will also serve as primary adviser for SOOIE (Student Organization Outreach and Involvement Experience), a student organization that helps connect students with RSOs and helps RSOs succeed. Jordan will also be the primary coordinator for OSA's annual HillFest and Razorbash welcome fairs.
University of Arkansas
GIS Analyst Internship with Trailblazers.org in Northwest Arkansas
Trailblazers, a local non-profit organization in Northwest Arkansas that collaborates with the U of A Center for Advanced Spatial Technologies, has an opening for a paid internship (10-20 hours per week) for a GIS analyst, who would work locally in-person and need transportation for fieldwork. Trailblazers.org partners with the U...
University of Arkansas
Meet the Greeks Event to Take Place Tonight
Please join the National Pan-Hellenic Council at their annual Meet the Greeks event tonight to explore fraternity & sorority life membership. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Unity House at 1002 Maple St., across from the U of A School of Law. All students are asked to stay...
University of Arkansas
Libraries Gear Up for Phase II of Mullins Renovation
This fall, the University Libraries are preparing for the highly anticipated second phase of the Mullins Library renovation project. Phase II, which will completely renew and modernize Levels 1 and 2, is set to begin shortly after the Fall 2022 semester ends. However, the campus community will see activity in these spaces now and throughout the coming months as collections and furnishings shift to prepare for the initial construction activities.
University of Arkansas
Hill-ish: Cultural and Resource Fair Taking Place This Thursday
The Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion invites you to participate in Hill-ish, an informative resource and culture fair from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on the Union Mall. Hill-ish: Culture Fair, hosted by the Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the Diversity and Inclusion Student Council, is an amazing way to kick off Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Month!
University of Arkansas
Matt Adams Foundation Naloxone Training Event
UARK Wellness, in collaboration with the School of Social Work; Substance Education, Assessment, and Recovery (SEAR); Razorback Recovery; and the Matt Adams Foundation, will host a Naloxone training event from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30, on the Union Mall. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in...
University of Arkansas
Department of Theatre Announces 2022-23 Season Featuring Graduate M.F.A. Students
The Department of Theatre's 2022-23 subscription season will feature four plays, all written or directed by M.F.A. graduate candidates in fulfillment of their M.F.A. theses. The season includes classic, contemporary and new plays, as well as a faculty directed musical, that celebrate the diverse perspectives of our students as they explore timely issues and timeless themes. Join our mailing list to get updates when tickets become available.
University of Arkansas
Parking Reminders for Football Season
With the Razorback football team set to kick off its 2022 season this weekend, U of A parking permit holders are reminded that vehicles in athletic parking areas will need to be moved no later than the Friday evening before each home game this fall. Individuals who park in lots...
