Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Related
University of Arkansas
September 2022 Cordes Chair: Molly Rapert, Department of Marketing
Join the Wally Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center for an informal conversation about teaching with the September Cordes Chair, Molly Rapert. She will discuss strategies she has developed to create rapport with students, such as using in-class exercises, LinkedIn, and social media to establish and solidify connections. Friday, Sept....
University of Arkansas
Fayetteville Traverse Trail Open on Campus
The newest additions to the Fayetteville Traverse trail at the University of Arkansas are now open. This natural-surface trail is for walkers, runners as well as bicycle riders and adaptive cyclists of all skill levels. The Fayetteville Traverse natural trail loop is a one-of-a-kind amenity for U of A students,...
University of Arkansas
Parking Reminders for Football Season
With the Razorback football team set to kick off its 2022 season this weekend, U of A parking permit holders are reminded that vehicles in athletic parking areas will need to be moved no later than the Friday evening before each home game this fall. Individuals who park in lots...
University of Arkansas
U of A Engages Chambers to Grow Statewide Workforce Development
During a recent webinar hosted by the Little Rock Regional Chamber, the U of A and others explained how to post jobs for students on the career networking app Handshake. The site is a widely used job board, at no cost, that tells how to register for career fairs and who the key contact is for specific recruiting needs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
University of Arkansas
Doctoral Student Ortel Wins American Society of Agronomy and Crop Science Society Awards
Carrie Ortel, a U of A doctoral student in crop, soil and environmental sciences, was named winner of two prestigious awards by national organizations and will be recognized at their joint annual meeting in Baltimore, Maryland, in November. The American Society of Agronomy named her one of five winners of...
University of Arkansas
Equipping the Entrepreneurial Mindset: Lineup Announced for Fall Workshops
The U of A Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation will offer eight free, interactive workshops this fall for all U of A community members. Held at three locations — the Brewer Family Entrepreneurship Hub, the McMillon Innovation Studio and the Collaborative in Bentonville — the workshops cover an array of topics that will equip participants to think with an entrepreneurial mindset, from how to construct a persuasive pitch, to influencer marketing, to IP considerations and agile project management.
University of Arkansas
GIS Analyst Internship with Trailblazers.org in Northwest Arkansas
Trailblazers, a local non-profit organization in Northwest Arkansas that collaborates with the U of A Center for Advanced Spatial Technologies, has an opening for a paid internship (10-20 hours per week) for a GIS analyst, who would work locally in-person and need transportation for fieldwork. Trailblazers.org partners with the U...
JOBS・
University of Arkansas
Inaugural Accelerate to Industry Conference for STEM Graduate Students Held in July
Twenty-four graduate students in STEM programs — the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics — participated in a new program designed to connect students to industry careers. The U of A Career Development Center, in partnership with the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences; the College of Engineering; and the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, held the university's inaugural Accelerate to Industry (A2i) conference, a face-to-face professional development conference, July 19-21.
IN THIS ARTICLE
University of Arkansas
September 2022 New Faculty Luncheon
New faculty can join the Wally Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center for best practices in how to create professor student/rapport on either of two upcoming dates. Teaching Students We Care: Creating Faculty/Student Rapport with Chris Estepp, Agricultural Education, Communication and Technology. When: Tuesday, Sept. 6, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. or...
University of Arkansas
Razorback Marching Band to Host Band Day and Twirler Day on Sept. 17
The Razorback Marching Band will host Band Day and Twirler Day when the Hogs take on Missouri State University at 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17. All brass, woodwind, percussion and color guard students grades ninth through 12th are invited to rehearse and perform with the "Best in Sight and Sound" inside historic Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. This year's Band Day halftime show includes selections from the songs of Elton John. Music and choreography for the halftime show can be found here.
University of Arkansas
Register for Business Integrity Program Focused on Speaking Up
For the fall semester, the Business Integrity Leadership Initiative at the Sam M. Walton College of Business is hosting its Let's Talk program, which will focus on speaking up when something seems wrong. Students, faculty, staff and the public are invited to participate. Led by Cindy Moehring, founder and executive...
University of Arkansas
Arkansas Researcher's Collaborative Method May Reveal Solutions to Water Quality Issues
Preventing fertilizer run-off from farms is essential to preserving water quality. But preventive measures also help farmers get the most use from their fertilizer. Shannon Speir, assistant professor of water quality at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, said partnerships with farmers allow her to efficiently conduct research while considering those farmers' needs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
University of Arkansas
New Blackboard Course Aims to Ease Transition for Incoming Graduate Students
Adjusting to graduate school can be difficult. The Graduate School and International Education is here to help, with an online course — created by fellow graduate students — for incoming graduate students that will help them acclimate to a new academic experience. The Office of Graduate Student Support...
University of Arkansas
Faculty, Staff Invited to September Brown-Bag Talks on Research Integrity and Compliance
The Office of Research Integrity and Compliance will hold brown-bag talks every Wednesday in September from 12:30-1:30. Interested faculty, staff, and students are encouraged to bring their lunch and join us at the Office of Research Integrity and Compliance. Soft drinks and water will be provided. All talks will take place at the Office of Research Integrity and Compliance, 1424 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. (MLKG), located at the corner or MLK Boulevard and Razorback Road. Join us for the talks below.
University of Arkansas
Hill-ish: Cultural and Resource Fair Taking Place This Thursday
The Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion invites you to participate in Hill-ish, an informative resource and culture fair from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on the Union Mall. Hill-ish: Culture Fair, hosted by the Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the Diversity and Inclusion Student Council, is an amazing way to kick off Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Month!
University of Arkansas
Public Health Student Association Invites All Students to General Meeting
The Public Health Student Association invites all students to our general meeting from 6-7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, in the Arkansas Union room 512. Membership is open to all full-time or part-time students with a 2.5 GPA or above. U of A students do not have to major in public health to join or attend the event. If you are interested in learning more about the RSO, you're highly encouraged to drop by.
University of Arkansas
Applications Open for Science Venture Studio's Commercialization Fellowship
The Science Venture Studio has opened applications for its Fall 2022 cohort of commercialization fellows. The Science Venture Studio is looking to hire five advanced senior or graduate students who can commit to 20 hours per week to work alongside its team to help a company prepare and submit a Small Business Innovation Research or Small Business Technology Transfer proposal.
University of Arkansas
From the Heart: The Power of It! on Exhibit at Faulkner Center
This Saturday is Razorback game day! For the first game of the season, a special exhibition of From the Heart: The Power of It!, presented by Art Ventures, will be on display at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center from noon until 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. Throughout modern times, women's...
University of Arkansas
Libraries Gear Up for Phase II of Mullins Renovation
This fall, the University Libraries are preparing for the highly anticipated second phase of the Mullins Library renovation project. Phase II, which will completely renew and modernize Levels 1 and 2, is set to begin shortly after the Fall 2022 semester ends. However, the campus community will see activity in these spaces now and throughout the coming months as collections and furnishings shift to prepare for the initial construction activities.
University of Arkansas
Matt Adams Foundation Naloxone Training Event
UARK Wellness, in collaboration with the School of Social Work; Substance Education, Assessment, and Recovery (SEAR); Razorback Recovery; and the Matt Adams Foundation, will host a Naloxone training event from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30, on the Union Mall. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in...
Comments / 0