India Economy Watch - Combined Fiscal Deficit At Just 15% Of Budget Estimates In Q1 FY23: Motilal Oswal

Read full article on original website
Related
Turkey's economy expanded 7.5% in Q2, seen slowing in H2
ISTANBUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy expanded 7.5% annually in the second quarter of the year, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, while the full-year growth forecast stood at 4%, pointing a drop in economic activity in the second half of the year reflecting weaker demand conditions.
UK museums’ rising energy costs could hamper ‘warm banks’ plan
Museums have said they will struggle to provide “warm banks” planned for people priced out of heating their homes, because their own soaring bills threaten opening restrictions and closures this winter. The Museums Association said on Tuesday that the cost of living crisis risked being a bigger blow...
Exclusive-Maxis and U Mobile decline offer to take stakes in Malaysia's 5G agency -sources
KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Two of Malaysia's largest mobile carriers do not plan to take stakes in a state-owned 5G agency, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters - a setback that could further delay the country's rollout of 5G technology.
Social housing rent rises to be capped in England next year
Rent rises for millions of people living in social housing will be capped next year, the government has announced, but tenants are calling for a full freeze and threatening not to pay increases. Citing the cost of living crisis, Greg Clark, the housing secretary, said social landlords would be limited...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This decade's oil boom is moving offshore - way offshore
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Global oil companies are pumping billions of dollars into offshore drilling, reversing a long decline in spending on the decades-long projects including some in the remote iceberg waters far off Canada's Atlantic coast.
Labor's biodiversity market scheme needs to be planned well – or it could lead to greenwashing
Businesses and philanthropic organisations are looking to invest in projects to protect and restore nature. We need to make this easier. Which major political party’s minister said this? If you guessed Labor, correct – it was environment minister Tanya Plibersek last week. But the phrase is strikingly similar to one made by the Coalition’s David Littleproud. In fact, Labor’s proposed biodiversity market borrows heavily from the previous government’s approach. In brief, landholders would be able to buy and sell biodiversity certificates. A farmer seeking to clear land could buy a certificate created by another farmer who has restored native vegetation elsewhere....
Comments / 0