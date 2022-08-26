Read full article on original website
Related
WKRG
Lalah Shannon of Mattie T. Blount High School
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — She has a 4.1 grade point average, three years of Honors classes, dual enrolls at Bishop State, is a member of National Honors Society, and is on track to complete her certified nursing assistant certification this school year. She also plays two sports. That’s why Lalah Shannon of Mattie T. Blount High School is WKRG News 5’s Scholar Athlete of the Week.
WPMI
6 ft 8 in South Alabama student gets opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Jaishon Robinson, the 6’8” Davidson High School graduate is getting the opportunity of a lifetime and it's not for sports. The University of South Alabama student is in Norway pursuing his passion: playing the flute. Although he doesn't speak Norwegian, he is fluent in a universal language: music.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Labor Day Weekend in Baldwin, AL
Here are Macaroni KID Baldwin's picks for the five things to do in the Baldwin Area with kids this Labor Day Weekend. Click on the links for all the details!. Streets of Downtown OWA from 9 AM- 4PM on September 3rd. 2. Labor Day Fireworks. Fireworks begin at 8:50 PM...
utv44.com
Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announce 2023 winner
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Distinguished Young Women of Baldwin County announced their winner for 2023 yesterday. Ava Dowden wowed the judges with her piano performance of sonatina in c major. Dowden won a three thousand dollar scholarship and four hundred dollars in gift certificates. Congratulations to the distinguished...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
Downtown Mobile events in September
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster with ASM Global joined us on Studio10 to talk about some upcoming September events in Downtown Mobile. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Alabama’s Brian C. Hines & Company Release New Music
Mobile, Alabama based gospel group Brian C. Hines & Company is taking the airwaves by storm with one gospel music legendary vocalist Kim Burrell in their new single "All Things Possible. Brian C. Hines and Company is the full package that leaves no one empty. Since the birth of this...
Popculture
Beloved Morning Show Host Mark Jacobs Has Died
Beloved Florida morning radio show host Mark Jacobs has died. Jacobs, who hosted the Cat Pak Morning Show and Pensacola's NewsRadio 92.3, passed away on Monday, Aug. 22 "peacefully with his family at his bedside" after several months of battling pancreatitis, Cat Country 98.7 confirmed. According to the radio station, Jacobs suffered a pancreatitis attack in May and was "working to recover and return when things took a turn."
‘Everyone liked him:’ Longtime Mobile County football coach Tommy Davis dies
Longtime Mobile County high school football coach Tommy Davis died over the weekend at age 75. Davis spent time as a head coach at Mobile County High (1976-1982), Mary G. Montgomery (1983-1988) and Shaw (1993-1996). He was a member of Terry Curtis’ first staff at Shaw. “He was a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
‘It’s really exciting’; Mobile County Public School System exploring options to improve local schools
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Over 53,000 students in 90 schools call the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) ‘home’. MCPSS tells us that they want to improve schools and do what is best for their students. They say the Board hasn’t yet decided on which specific projects to...
WEAR
New movie films in Pensacola, features 60 local actors
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A new movie production is filming in Pensacola. The film features 60 local actors in scenes across 20 locations throughout the city. The movie is a drama about a family who owns a fictional hospital that’s based in Pensacola. Executive Producers, LaDaron Clardy and Bill Marshall,...
Big Bad Breakfast puts new spin on the morning meal in midtown Mobile
It turns out the secret to catching midtown Mobile’s new Big Bad Breakfast with plenty of empty seats is to come early. Real early. Otherwise, you’ll find the conditions that have prevailed since the restaurant opened at the Shoppes at Midtown next to the Dew Drop Inn in early June: Full tables and booths inside, often more of the same outside despite the summer heat, and a tight supply of parking places on-site.
Homeless campsite fully cleaned out in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The homeless campsite by Lowe’s in Tillman’s Corner was cleaned out by volunteers last week. Since then, it has been fully cleaned out. The mountain of belongings was removed, and the entrance to the lot has been blocked off with a no trespassing sign posted. Many wondered where the homeless were […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRG
The Chickasaw Civic Theater features a new play entitled ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ on today’s Things To Do With Theo, brought to you by Mountain Dew
The Chickasaw Civic Theater is back at it with another fantastic show that will run from September 9th until September the 25th entitled ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’. It’s not really difficult to figure out the premise to this show, as its all about a play where quite literally everything ends up going wrong. There are so many things in this show that will make you laugh, even an actor who’s supposed to play dead, but doesn’t know how to play dead! This is a show that you don’t want to miss, so make your way on down to the Chickasaw Civic Theater for ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’. I can assure you, even though the play goes wrong, you can’t go wrong by getting your ticket today!
WKRG
Another summertime day
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!. Another typical summer day is in store with a quiet start and temps in the 70’s. The morning will stay quiet, but this afternoon very hit-or-miss showers and storms become possible at around a 30% chance. Most will stay dry though as these storms stay widely scattered. High temps will reach the lower 90’s for most today. Storms will fade after sunset this evening as lows drop into the 70’s.
Mobile restaurant manager recalls Hurricane Katrina 17 years later
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall along the Gulf Coast. To date, the hurricane is still one of the most catastrophic natural disasters in the country’s history. Andrel Lawson is the dining room manager at The Original Oyster House and has been a part of the restaurant’s staff for thirty years. […]
WKRG
Evening storms ahead, Textbook summer weather this week
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Summertime heat and humidity looks to stick around through the end of August along with the chance for some scattered storms. Isolated storms will remain possible early Wednesday evening. Most of the rain will wind down as we move past sunset. A few scattered clouds will remain through the night with temperatures in the lower and middle 70s.
Wawa coming to Alabama, but not soon enough for DeVonta Smith’s ‘addiction’
There’s just something about Wawa sandwiches. DeVonta Smith will attest to that. It won’t be long until the people of Alabama - and the Florida Panhandle - can indulge themselves in the many selections the food market/gas station chain has to offer. In April, it was reported Wawa...
Daphne residents vote Tuesday on proposed property tax hike to fund schools
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a vote to support public schools in Daphne and one Mayor Robin LeJeune says is long overdue. “It’s just giving extra support to good schools that we already have, but with the growth we’re seeing we don’t want to fall behind,” Mayor LeJeune said Monday. On Tuesday residents will vote […]
WKRG
Typical August day ahead
We start today CALM with no rain and temps in the 70’s. For the first time in awhile, we are looking at a typical August day! We will stay mostly dry through the morning before a few afternoon showers and storms are possible at around 30% chance. Most will stay dry and storms will be very hit-or-miss!
utv44.com
Fairhope Pier restaurant has new owner, soon to be the Blind Tiger
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Fairhope Pier restaurant has been sold and the new owner has some big plans and ideas for the new place, along with some renovations to the marina. The restaurant and marina have been sitting empty for roughly two years; hit with the pandemic then...
Comments / 0