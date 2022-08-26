The Chickasaw Civic Theater is back at it with another fantastic show that will run from September 9th until September the 25th entitled ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’. It’s not really difficult to figure out the premise to this show, as its all about a play where quite literally everything ends up going wrong. There are so many things in this show that will make you laugh, even an actor who’s supposed to play dead, but doesn’t know how to play dead! This is a show that you don’t want to miss, so make your way on down to the Chickasaw Civic Theater for ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’. I can assure you, even though the play goes wrong, you can’t go wrong by getting your ticket today!

CHICKASAW, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO