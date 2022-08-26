ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Harrison County 4-H Empty Bowls Fundraiser Set for Sept. 25

Harrison County 4-H invites the community to our Empty Bowls Soup-er Luncheon! Sunday, Sept. 25. The event will take place at First United Methodist Church – corner of Pike and Second Streets in downtown Clarksburg. Join us at any time throughout the event: 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Tickets:...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Harrison County Parks and Recreation Seeking Local Residents to Apply for Current Vacancy on its Board

Harrison County residents with an interest in the Parks and Recreation Department can apply for a vacancy with the board effective immediately. Harrison County Parks Commission is a board consisting of 10 land-owning citizens including representation of one member from the Harrison County Commission. Following the West Virginia Code guidelines, the Parks Commission meets a minimum of once a month to discuss the day-to-day operations, budget as well as long-term projects and capital improvements to properties leased by the Parks Department.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Semi-Truck Crashes into Tree that Falls onto Vehicle

According to WDTV, officials said a semi-truck crashed into a tree that fell onto a car Monday morning in Lost Creek. The accident happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 9000 block of Buckhannon Pike, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities said the semi-truck crashed into a tree. The...
LOST CREEK, WV
Marion County Roadwork to Lead to Traffic Delays for Four Days Due to Milling, Paving, and Shoulder Work

FROM THE WEST VIRGINIA DIVISION OF HIGHWAYS, DISTRICT FOUR OFFICE. There will be a traffic delay on US 250, Husky Highway, from the junction of County Route 91, Blackshere Drive, to the junction of West Railroad Street, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022, through Friday, September 2, 2022, for milling, paving and shoulder work.
MARION COUNTY, WV

