Read full article on original website
Related
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County 4-H Empty Bowls Fundraiser Set for Sept. 25
Harrison County 4-H invites the community to our Empty Bowls Soup-er Luncheon! Sunday, Sept. 25. The event will take place at First United Methodist Church – corner of Pike and Second Streets in downtown Clarksburg. Join us at any time throughout the event: 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Tickets:...
connect-bridgeport.com
Educators for Decades at Multiple Schools throughout Harrison County, Barbara Lynn Berry, Passes at 83
Barbara “Bobbie” Lynn Ogden Berry, 83, of Sneads Ferry, NC, formerly of Wallace, WV went home to the Lord, while in her daughter’s arms on August 20, 2022, following a long battle with coronary heart disease. She was born October 27th, 1938, in the Ogden Farmhouse on...
connect-bridgeport.com
Former BOE Worker, Farmer, Long-Time Leader at Bridgeport United Methodist, Thomas Ashby, Passes
Mr. Thomas Joseph Ashby, 89 years of age, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at his residence. He was born May 18, 1933 in Ellenboro, WV, the son of the late Guy and Jessie Idleman Ashby. He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Sayres Ashby, on October.
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Parks and Recreation Seeking Local Residents to Apply for Current Vacancy on its Board
Harrison County residents with an interest in the Parks and Recreation Department can apply for a vacancy with the board effective immediately. Harrison County Parks Commission is a board consisting of 10 land-owning citizens including representation of one member from the Harrison County Commission. Following the West Virginia Code guidelines, the Parks Commission meets a minimum of once a month to discuss the day-to-day operations, budget as well as long-term projects and capital improvements to properties leased by the Parks Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
connect-bridgeport.com
One of Harrison County's Top Outdoor Tourism Draws Set to See State-Financed Six-Figure Upgrade
A rail trail that goes through Harrison is part of recent set of bids let by the West Virginia Division of Highways. According to state officials, the. North Bend Rail Trail will see a six-figure construction effort in Harrison County. Jason Nelson, P.E., the WVDOH District Four Construction Engineer, said...
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 941 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 118; State Deaths at 7,277
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Tuesday, Aug.30 the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 581,638 with an increase of 941 new cases since the last update. Tuesday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given is...
connect-bridgeport.com
Semi-Truck Crashes into Tree that Falls onto Vehicle
According to WDTV, officials said a semi-truck crashed into a tree that fell onto a car Monday morning in Lost Creek. The accident happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 9000 block of Buckhannon Pike, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities said the semi-truck crashed into a tree. The...
connect-bridgeport.com
Arrest Made, Another Warrant Issued as Woman ODs in Parking Lot on Suspected Fentanyl with Kids in Car
Bridgeport Police charged a 40-year-old Clarksburg man with child neglect with creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury after responding to a call last week along Thompson Drive, according to a Harrison County Magistrate Court filing. The man in question was Michael Wesley Potter. On August 23,...
RELATED PEOPLE
connect-bridgeport.com
Marion County Roadwork to Lead to Traffic Delays for Four Days Due to Milling, Paving, and Shoulder Work
FROM THE WEST VIRGINIA DIVISION OF HIGHWAYS, DISTRICT FOUR OFFICE. There will be a traffic delay on US 250, Husky Highway, from the junction of County Route 91, Blackshere Drive, to the junction of West Railroad Street, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022, through Friday, September 2, 2022, for milling, paving and shoulder work.
Comments / 0