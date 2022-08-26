ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Voices in Water Quality Recognized in Iowa

AMES, Iowa – Fifteen Iowans have been named New Voices in Water Quality for their commitment to advancing conversations, taking action and advocating for water quality improvements that benefit all Iowans during the past 10 years. This charter class of award winners has been announced by the Conservation Learning Group, a think tank based with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and dedicated to addressing conservation and environmental challenges.
