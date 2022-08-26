Read full article on original website
Behind the uptick in women’s alcohol consumption: stress, stereotypes, marketing
AMES, IA – During the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, a flurry of studies made it into the news cycle: Heavy drinking and alcohol-related deaths were spiking in the U.S. Susan Stewart, professor of sociology at Iowa State University, said the increase was particularly noticeable for women....
New Voices in Water Quality Recognized in Iowa
AMES, Iowa – Fifteen Iowans have been named New Voices in Water Quality for their commitment to advancing conversations, taking action and advocating for water quality improvements that benefit all Iowans during the past 10 years. This charter class of award winners has been announced by the Conservation Learning Group, a think tank based with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and dedicated to addressing conservation and environmental challenges.
Turn trash into paper with this hands-on, drop-in workshop. First, start by shredding and blending recycled papers to create pulp. Then learn how to strain and press it to make fresh, clean sheets of handmade paper you can take home. Paper and pulp will be provided, but you may bring additional (non-glossy) paper to add to our pulp.
Early morning view of Beardshear Hall
Public Domain: To the extent possible under law, the photographer (Joseph Dicklin) has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to this work. Please see the license for more details.
