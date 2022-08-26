Turn trash into paper with this hands-on, drop-in workshop. First, start by shredding and blending recycled papers to create pulp. Then learn how to strain and press it to make fresh, clean sheets of handmade paper you can take home. Paper and pulp will be provided, but you may bring additional (non-glossy) paper to add to our pulp.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO