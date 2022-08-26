Read full article on original website
Finney Crossing in Williston fully leased
Vermont Business Magazine Tony Blake of V/T Commercial in Burlington announced today that Finney Crossing in Williston, is 100% leased. Developers of the project, Scott Rieley and Chris Snyder, worked exclusively with V/T Commercial over the past few years and leased approximately 60,000 square feet. Commercial tenants of Finney Crossing...
Houghton rejoins KeyBank as regional cash management adviser
Eric Houghton has rejoined Burlington-based KeyBank(link is external) as regional cash management adviser for the bank's Vermont and Maine markets. He will partner with Key’s business banking teams to deliver customized cash management solutions to meet business clients’ cash flow needs. Houghton has more than 15 years of...
Scott, Moore highlight water infrastructure investments in Royalton
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott and Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore today visited the Royalton Water Treatment Facility project and highlighted the substantial investments secured this year in water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure, and climate resiliency. More details can be found in the below transcript of Governor...
