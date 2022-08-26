Read full article on original website
Gas prices not expected to slow Labor Day travel
While fuel prices remain the highest in a decade for Labor Day, highway travel is expected to be heavy during the last long weekend of summer. The national average price was $3.84 per gallon for regular unleaded Tuesday, or 69 cents per gallon higher than one year ago. It is also $1.17 less than the national record of $5.01 per gallon established in mid-June, according to AAA.
Two people killed in Buchanan County blaze
Two people are dead following a Friday night structure fire in Buchanan County. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, an adult male was able to escape the fire, but the remains of two other individuals were recovered inside the residence after the fire was extinguished. The...
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Bristol, VA
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest.
Looking at all sides of the story of the historic Octagon House
The three tiny fingerprints ensure that the life of the child who long ago touched the newly-made brick won’t be forgotten. Derek Orr is determined to preserve and tell as much of the child’s story as possible along with those of others who left adult fingerprints in the bricks handmade in the 1850s and, less tangibly, put their blood, sweat and tears into Smyth County’s Octagon House.
Tennessee Hills breaks ground, eyes growth
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Stephen Callahan, founder of Tennessee Hills Distillery, likens the business to a single-car NASCAR team. “We put the team together on a budget, and we go out and we see if we can qualify to make the race that weekend,” Callahan said Tuesday at a groundbreaking event for the company’s first Bristol location. “I’m here to tell you right now that we are on the pole position right here in Bristol, Tennessee, and we’ve got a shot at winning this thing.”
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Bristol's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 83% chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.
Saltville woman convicted of murder
A Saltville woman was found guilty of the murder and robbery of an elderly Glade Spring woman Tuesday. After 40 minutes of deliberations, a Washington County jury found Karen Lou Holmes guilty in the Jan. 16, 2020 murder and robbery of Alberta Sue Warren, 79. Warren’s body was found inside her car in the Widener Valley section of Washington County.
PREP ROUNDUP: Sydney Carter leads Northwood past Tazewell in volleyball
If it seemed like Sydney Carter was all over the court on Tuesday night for the Northwood Panthers it’s because she was. Carter stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 12 assists, six kills, six aces and six digs as the crew from Saltville cruised to a 25-9, 25-21, 25-10 non-district volleyball win over the Tazewell Bulldogs.
SMART program helps Florida county rehabilitate inmates
While Sullivan County is building a new $94 million jail, it is not expected to relieve overcrowding conditions. Sullivan County officials have said rehabilitation efforts are what is needed to solve the real problems. In Flagler County, Florida, Daniel Engert, the chief of court and detention services at the Flagler...
Mayor: New cells won't solve issues
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – As the construction of the new $95 million Sullivan County Jail moves forward, Mayor Richard Venable recounted the long process to get the building of a new jail in Sullivan County off the ground in hopes of providing some relief to a severely overcrowded inmate population.
Navy veteran finds fulfillment in leatherwork
“He was tooling a belt, and I was just amazed at how he was transforming it,” Dinsmore said Saturday, speaking from his booth at the Heritage Festival in Blountville. “Then I learned over the years how to do that … Taking a piece of cowhide and putting a picture in it, making it into something else — that just really appeals to me.”
Watch Now - Exhibit on Johnny Cash's Folsom Prison concert opens at BCCM
BRISTOL, Va. – Outlaw. Advocate. Icon. Legend. Johnny Cash was all of those and more but the Country Music Hall of Fame performer’s career took a notable pivot with the May 1968 release of “At Folsom Prison,” a live album that reinvigorated Cash’s brand – as the title song rose to No. 1 on the charts, earning widespread acclaim and helping spark a network TV show.
ETSU has high hopes entering the 2022 football season
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Hopes are high at East Tennessee State. One season ago, the Buccaneers set home attendance records on a seemingly weekly basis as ETSU won the Southern Conference championship and won a thrilling home playoff game before falling to eventual FCS national champion North Dakota State.
