Alexander Isak PASSES his Newcastle medical with the Magpies on the cusp of smashing their transfer record with a £60m deal for the Real Sociedad striker

Alexander Isak flew in from Spain on Thursday and passed a medical ahead of completing his move from Real Sociedad and becoming Newcastle’s £60million club-record signing.

Eddie Howe's side are close to smashing their club-record transfer fee with a deal for Real Sociedad striker Isak, which will eclipse the £40m they paid Hoffenheim for Joelinton in 2019 and Lyon for Bruno Guimaraes in January.

Talks advanced on Wednesday after the Spanish side indicated they would be willing to accept structured payments on the transfer to help Newcastle navigate financial fair play concerns.

Eddie Howe has been desperate to bring in a striker to add fire-power to his frontline

The Magpies' sporting director Dan Ashworth was in Spain on Tuesday to finalise terms with the 22-year-old Sweden international, who has long been top of Newcastle's wishlist but was always considered a difficult transfer to pull off.

Newcastle have been prioritising a new forward with Callum Wilson's fitness an ongoing concern. The 30-year-old limped off with a hamstring injury during Sunday's enthralling 3-3 draw with Manchester City.

Isak has scored 44 goals in 132 games for Sociedad after joining the club in 2019 from Borussia Dortmund and the 22-year-old represents a real high-calibre addition.

The Swedish international will also be the most expensive sale in the history of the Spanish side.

Some statistics on the Real Sociedad star's game which have come courtesy of Sofascore

Isak will join Wilson and Wood as the senior forward options at St James' Park as Newcastle look to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

They have five points from three games after a win against Nottingham Forest and draws with Man City and Brighton, while they also beat Tranmere Rovers 2-1 on Wednesday to progress to the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle have been in talks with Leeds United for winger Jack Harrison and were pushing for agreement with Watford over a £30m deal for Joao Pedro.

However, their move for Joao Pedro was off as of Thursday night but they remain in the market for a winger on loan.

With negotiations over Pedro stalling over bonuses and fees, they seized the opportunity to focus on 6ft 4ins Isak, who is regarded as one of the best forward prospects in Europe and has attracted attention from Arsenal and Juventus.

Howe continues to be backed by the riches of the new Saudi owners at Newcastle

Everton have yet to follow up their initial interest in Pedro.

Isak will become the club's fourth signing of the summer after the additions of Sven Botman, Matt Targett and Nick Pope.

Howe remains in the market for further signings but with their budget severely dented will look at loans to bring in a new midfielder and a winger.

Manchester United's Scott McTominay is one under consideration, as is Borussia Monchengladbach's Kouadio Kone but the Bundesliga side would not loan out the 21-year-old.