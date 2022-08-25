ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Alexander Isak PASSES his Newcastle medical with the Magpies on the cusp of smashing their transfer record with a £60m deal for the Real Sociedad striker

By Simon Jones
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Alexander Isak flew in from Spain on Thursday and passed a medical ahead of completing his move from Real Sociedad and becoming Newcastle’s £60million club-record signing.

Eddie Howe's side are close to smashing their club-record transfer fee with a deal for Real Sociedad striker Isak, which will eclipse the £40m they paid Hoffenheim for Joelinton in 2019 and Lyon for Bruno Guimaraes in January.

Talks advanced on Wednesday after the Spanish side indicated they would be willing to accept structured payments on the transfer to help Newcastle navigate financial fair play concerns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r3cBZ_0hVx6LoS00
Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak completed his Newcastle medical ahead of a £60m move
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CiOrt_0hVx6LoS00
Eddie Howe has been desperate to bring in a striker to add fire-power to his frontline

The Magpies' sporting director Dan Ashworth was in Spain on Tuesday to finalise terms with the 22-year-old Sweden international, who has long been top of Newcastle's wishlist but was always considered a difficult transfer to pull off.

Newcastle have been prioritising a new forward with Callum Wilson's fitness an ongoing concern. The 30-year-old limped off with a hamstring injury during Sunday's enthralling 3-3 draw with Manchester City.

Isak has scored 44 goals in 132 games for Sociedad after joining the club in 2019 from Borussia Dortmund and the 22-year-old represents a real high-calibre addition.

The Swedish international will also be the most expensive sale in the history of the Spanish side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YAKFS_0hVx6LoS00
The Isak deal eclipses the fees they previously paid for Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k7LfE_0hVx6LoS00
Some statistics on the Real Sociedad star's game which have come courtesy of Sofascore

Isak will join Wilson and Wood as the senior forward options at St James' Park as Newcastle look to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

They have five points from three games after a win against Nottingham Forest and draws with Man City and Brighton, while they also beat Tranmere Rovers 2-1 on Wednesday to progress to the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle have been in talks with Leeds United for winger Jack Harrison and were pushing for agreement with Watford over a £30m deal for Joao Pedro.

However, their move for Joao Pedro was off as of Thursday night but they remain in the market for a winger on loan.

With negotiations over Pedro stalling over bonuses and fees, they seized the opportunity to focus on 6ft 4ins Isak, who is regarded as one of the best forward prospects in Europe and has attracted attention from Arsenal and Juventus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40EC5z_0hVx6LoS00
Howe continues to be backed by the riches of the new Saudi owners at Newcastle 

Everton have yet to follow up their initial interest in Pedro.

Isak will become the club's fourth signing of the summer after the additions of Sven Botman, Matt Targett and Nick Pope.

Howe remains in the market for further signings but with their budget severely dented will look at loans to bring in a new midfielder and a winger.

Manchester United's Scott McTominay is one under consideration, as is Borussia Monchengladbach's Kouadio Kone but the Bundesliga side would not loan out the 21-year-old.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Idrissa Gueye is set for an Everton return as the Toffees eye a double swoop for the Senegal star and Manchester United midfielder James Garner to bolster Frank Lampard's squad

Idrissa Gueye could set for a return to Everton after saying his goodbyes to his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates ahead of move back to Goodison Park. The Toffees have won the race for the Senegalese international, fighting off late advances from Arsenal and Chelsea to sign the 32-year-old. Gueye will sign...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We couldn't play football that day!': Liverpool and Newcastle were due to play at Anfield on the day Princess Diana died before it was postponed... as they prepare to meet on the 25th anniversary of her death, insiders share how that day unfolded

Newcastle team-mates John Beresford and Rob Lee were in a Liverpool hotel room on the morning of Sunday August 31, 1997, when they switched on the television. Diana, Princess of Wales, had been killed in a car crash in Paris. The Magpies were due to kick off at Anfield at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz is drawing interest from LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid with just one year remaining on his contract... but the Spanish side face competition in Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle for his services

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is attracting interest from LaLiga side Atletico Madrid. Reports suggest Atletico are preparing a £20million bid for Luiz, who has struggled to cement a place in Steven Gerrard's struggling side as yet this season, although that will likely be rejected in favour of a higher fee.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Everton revive their interest in Watford's Joao Pedro after his move to Newcastle collapsed as Frank Lampard looks to add another forward to his squad following the arrival of Neal Maupay

Everton have revived their interest in signing Watford forward Joao Pedro. The Goodison club made an enquiry last week while Newcastle United were still in negotiations for the Brazilian. That deal, £25m plus a further £5m in add-ons, failed to reach conclusion and Newcastle, after hearing confirmation of Callum Wilson's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sven Botman
Person
Dan Ashworth
Person
Alexander Isak
Person
Eddie Howe
Daily Mail

USMNT right-back Sergino Dest 'is considering a late reunion at Man United with old boss Erik Ten Hag' as Barcelona deem him as surplus to requirements ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline

Manchester United could make an offer for Barcelona and USMNT right-back Sergino Dest before the summer transfer window shuts on Thursday, as the player would be 'open' to a move to Old Trafford, according to reports. The American is deemed as surplus to requirements at the Nou Camp, and has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Roma 3-0 Monza: Paulo Dybala scores a brace as Jose Mourinho's side go top of Serie A with a comfortable win... while reigning champions AC Milan can only manage a draw with Sassuolo

Paulo Dybala scored his first goals for the club to fire Roma to the top of Serie A with a 3-0 win over Monza. Dybala, who joined Jose Mourinho's side from Juventus in the summer, latched on to England striker Tammy Abraham's flick-on in the 18th minute before firing a left-footed shot into the corner.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'If the boys looked that concentrated just one time when I spoke that'd be really cool!': Jurgen Klopp jokes that his Liverpool stars were left in awe by a visit from Warriors' NBA-title winning coach Steve Kerr last week

Jurgen Klopp admits that his Liverpool stars paid more attention to visiting champion NBA coach Steve Kerr than they do to him. The Golden State Warriors coach, nine-times an NBA champion as player and coach, is a Liverpool fan and took the opportunity to visit their training ground last week.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Sociedad#Magpies#Manchester United#Spanish#Borussia Dortmund#Swedish#Wilson And Wood#St James Park
Daily Mail

Battle of the footy codes: Rugby boss fires back at NRL supremo Peter V'landys in war of words over Wallabies' stunning megabucks raid on league's biggest stars: 'We've struck a nerve'

The battle of the footy codes has intensified, with Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan declaring they have 'struck a nerve' with the NRL by targeting the competition's biggest stars. It comes after reports RA were prepared to offer Sydney Roosters young gun Joseph Suaalii a monster $10million, five-year deal, with...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

566K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy