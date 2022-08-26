ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

nfldraftdiamonds.com

Colin Kaepernick is a Father! He and Nessa have a baby!

Colin Kaepernick may not be in the NFL anymore but he should be playing. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and Nessa shared the birth of their child today. Nessa posted the photo on her IG account. She went on to say Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Pittman’s Pocket: Top 5 2023 Polynesian football recruits HBCU programs should be targeting

HBCU’s have been doing well with recruiting Polynesian recruits within the last year about 8 Polynesian prospects signed with HBCU’s just last year. Mosula Tapusoa, changed the norm, as a West Coast player signing with Morgan State. Morgan State and other HBCU’s are tapping in the West Coast pipeline. 2023 has some solid Polynesian prospects who can help HBCU’s thrive in the future. If they continue to build this west coast pipeline, HBCU football could continue to grow. All cultures can be embraced in the SWAC, MEAC and CIAA, and here are five players that really stood out on film.
COLLEGE SPORTS
nfldraftdiamonds.com

What are the Top Division 3 Football Matchups of Week One?

Hello, Justin Berendzen from Draft Diamonds (@jrberendzen on Twitter) with my top 5 matchups up in week one. University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at Saint John’s University (Minnesota) This matchup is between two teams with very good recent histories I expect a battle here. Saint John’s offense has senior tight end...
COLLEGE SPORTS
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Payton Wilgar, OLB, Brigham Young

Honors/Captainship: 2021 Independent LB of the year, All-Independent (1st team 2021, 2nd team 2020) 2022 and 2021 Butkus Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy watchlist. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2021 10 GP, 10 GS, 56 Tkls, 6 TFL, 1.5 Sacks, 2 QBH, 2 INT, 1 FF (Tore labrum against...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Fabien Lovett, DT, Florida State

Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) RS Jr. Transferred from MSST. Three-year starter at DL for the Seminoles. Raw DT prospect who exhibits strength v. run and an athletic, muscular frame with room to grow. Looks in good shape and appears to like the gym. Above average vs the run. Flashes good lateral movement skills, pursuit abilities, and takes good angles to ball carriers. Has a good first step/get-off, has good length, can lock out and disengage off blocks and wrap up. Good when used on stunts/twists but isn’t utilized much there by the coaching staff. Will flash moments where he does a really good job of attacking half-man/inside shoulder of blockers and penetrating the front, needs to do this more consistently. As a pass rusher, he is below-average and needs improvement; recorded just two sacks last season. Will pop up out of his stance at the snap instead of coming off with a flat back. Plays too high and doesn’t bend naturally due to his elongated frame. Is often too late with his hand placement vs. both run and pass, leaving his chest exposed to blockers. Doesn’t really take on double team blocks. Displayed a swim move only once in the games viewed; primarily just a bull rusher who needs to develop some pass rush tools, could be due to coaching. Has an up-and-down motor. Raw player as a whole and needs time to develop.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Super Bowl 2023 Contenders

The NFL has already announced that the 2023 Super Bowl will be played in Arizona. The chance of the home team, the Cardinals, actually winning the big game is slim, but we still have a few months to speculate on what teams will be competing for that title. There’s no...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Kenny Pickett’s promotion in Pittsburgh’s depth chart is part of the plan, not the result

After making his professional debut with a last-second touchdown in a preseason game with the Seahawks, Kenny Pickett received most snaps with the second team. Our article will be useful for both NFL fans and bettors alike. Remember that a good bettor always knows how his favorite teams and players are doing, but also where to find free bets with no deposit in India. Just click on the link in the previous sentence to see the entire list of bookmakers with free bet offers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Interesting Things to Learn About the NFL

The National Football League (NFL) is the organization that governs professional football in the United States. In this blog post, we will take a look at the history and facts of the NFL. We will also discuss some of the controversies that have surrounded the league over the years. Football...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for August 29, 2022 | Presented by Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Cardinals released LB Devon Kennard, CB Josh Jackson, LB Joe Walker, and OL Koda Martin. Cardinals waived DB Darrell Baker from injured reserve with a settlement. Ravens released S Tony Jefferson, P Cameron Dicker & C Jimmy Murray. Bills released Jacob Capra, OL Tanner Owen, WR Neil Pau’u, DE Daniel...
NFL

