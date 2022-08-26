Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) RS Jr. Transferred from MSST. Three-year starter at DL for the Seminoles. Raw DT prospect who exhibits strength v. run and an athletic, muscular frame with room to grow. Looks in good shape and appears to like the gym. Above average vs the run. Flashes good lateral movement skills, pursuit abilities, and takes good angles to ball carriers. Has a good first step/get-off, has good length, can lock out and disengage off blocks and wrap up. Good when used on stunts/twists but isn’t utilized much there by the coaching staff. Will flash moments where he does a really good job of attacking half-man/inside shoulder of blockers and penetrating the front, needs to do this more consistently. As a pass rusher, he is below-average and needs improvement; recorded just two sacks last season. Will pop up out of his stance at the snap instead of coming off with a flat back. Plays too high and doesn’t bend naturally due to his elongated frame. Is often too late with his hand placement vs. both run and pass, leaving his chest exposed to blockers. Doesn’t really take on double team blocks. Displayed a swim move only once in the games viewed; primarily just a bull rusher who needs to develop some pass rush tools, could be due to coaching. Has an up-and-down motor. Raw player as a whole and needs time to develop.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO