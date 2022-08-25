ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Mystery after unidentified body found at bottom of waterfall only days after woman died in 100ft plunge in same area

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

A BODY was found at the bottom of a cliff in Oregon just days after a woman died from an over 100-foot plunge in the same area.

A hiker reported finding the body on Angel’s Rest Trail near Columbia River Gorge on Wednesday, August 24, said the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VqzFv_0hVx2mJ700
A body was found near Columbia River Gorge just days after a woman plunged 100 feet to her death Credit: KATU
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Yaqo_0hVx2mJ700
It's unclear how long the body was in that location before it was discovered Credit: KATU

“The area where the person is located is difficult to reach and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue has been activated to recover the body,” deputies wrote on Twitter.

It’s unknown how long the body was there before being discovered, officials told KOIN.

“It’s going to be very rocky, steep terrain, with thick brush,” said Multnomah County search and rescue coordinator, Brian Gerkman.

Just a few days before, a woman fell to her death in front of her horrified friends.

First responders received reports of the woman's fall at about 1.15pm on Friday.

She was walking near the gorge on Friday when she suffered a serious head injury after falling near Wisendanger Falls.

The woman, who has not been identified publicly, was on the Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain trail when she lost her footing.

Bystanders gave the woman CPR as they waited for emergency services to arrive but she sadly died at the scene.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said Corbett fire officials trekked 1.3miles to reach her.

The woman's identity will be made public once her next of kin has been informed.

Multnomah Falls boasts Oregon's tallest waterfall and is a popular natural recreation site.

An estimated 2million people flock to the area each year as it is just a 30-minute drive outside of Portland.

Earlier this year, a mother-of-four died after falling off a cliff while she was hiking with her husband.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lqw7z_0hVx2mJ700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ujl26_0hVx2mJ700

Candice Thompson, 26, was walking with husband Colton when she plummeted up to 100 feet off central Utah's “Bulls Head” cliff.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s office said that their search and rescue team was alerted to a fallen hiker and began life-saving measures as soon as they got to the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GUOwr_0hVx2mJ700
'The area where the person is located is difficult to reach and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue has been activated to recover the body,' said deputies on Twitter Credit: KATU
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11odvo_0hVx2mJ700
Multnomah Falls boasts Oregon's tallest waterfall and is a popular natural recreation site Credit: KATU

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Multnomah County, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Colton, OR
State
Utah State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterfall#Rescue Team#Koin#Wisendanger Falls
987thebull.com

Battle Ground Man’s Body Recovered From Toutle River

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — The body of a man who drowned after diving off a cliff into the Toutle River on Wednesday afternoon has been recovered. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old William Hogg of Battle Ground did not come back above water after jumping from a 50′ cliff and doing a front flip, landing in the water on his head and chest.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGW

Multiple people shot near illegal street-racing takeovers in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple people were shot near illegal street-racing "takeovers" as street racers blocked streets and intersections across the city Sunday night. It all happened on a weekend when Portland police were so busy responding to homicides and shootings, they were unable to do anything to crack down on the street-racing events. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said some of the events impeded officers' ability to reach areas of the city where people had been shot.
PORTLAND, OR
clayconews.com

NAMES AND ADDITIONAL DETAILS RELEASED IN OFFICER-INVOLVED FATAL SHOOTING INVESTIGATION IN MCMINNVILLE, OREGON

MCMINNVILLE, OR (UPDATE #1) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in McMinnville on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 continues, the involved officers are identified as Justin Schwartz and Cody Williams. Officer Schwartz began his law enforcement career with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office in 2009 and has worked for the McMinnville Police Department since 2017. Officer Williams is a three-year veteran of McMinnville Police Department and was previously employed as a police officer in Kansas.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
705K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy