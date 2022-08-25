ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fulham and Lazio are in talks to sign Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon on loan with the Serie A side having the option to buy... as the Spaniard searches for game-time after losing his place under Antonio Conte

By Simon Jones
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Fulham and Lazio are in talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a loan move for Sergio Reguilon.

The Spanish defender arrived in 2019 as a high-profile signing from Real Madrid but has failed to live up to expectations in north London and has found himself out of favour with boss Antonio Conte this season.

Ryan Sessegnon and new signing Ivan Perisic are both ahead of him in the pecking order and his future at Spurs looks hugely uncertain.

Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon is being targeted by Fulham and Lazio, with both clubs in talks over a loan deal
Fulham boss Marcos Silva is looking for more cover at left-back to keep his side in the top flight

Lazio’s bid for Reguilon would include an option to make the loan move permanent - while the Whites are only exploring a loan at this stage.

Reguilon was one of five players deemed surplus to requirements at Spurs this summer.

Tanguy Ndombele has been sent on loan to Napoli, Giovani Lo Celso has joined Villarreal for the season and Steven Bergwijn has signed for Ajax.

Reguilon has found himself out of favour under Tottenham manager Antonio Conte this season
He and midfielder Harry Winks - who has been linked with a move to Serie A - are the last two remaining 'deadwood' players who are yet to depart the club.

Reguilon will be well aware that he needs more playing time to have a chance of making Spain's World Cup side in Qatar this year.

Meanwhile, Fulham have also been continuing discussions for PSG's Layvin Kurzawa as they step up the search for a new left-sided defender.

There could be outgoings at Fulham - with Bordeaux keen on winger Anthony Knockaert.

