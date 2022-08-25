Regé-Jean Page is having a classic fashion moment while attending the first day of the Venice Film Festival. The actor attended the first day of the Venice Film Festival in a black Armani tuxedo with an industrial steel print on the satin blazer and classic black pants. Page went with a white button down dress shirt, and paired it with a solid black bow tie. He slipped into glossy, patent leather shoes to match the suit. Page accessorized with a gold watch featuring a black strap to complete the look. Many other stars are in attendance including Jodie Turner-Smith, Alessandra Ambrosio, Don Cheadle,...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 MINUTES AGO