Fresno State Game 1: First Look at the Cal Poly Mustangs
Game week is finally here for the Fresno State Bulldogs. The 'Dogs open the season on Thursday at home against the Cal Poly Mustangs. For an outlook on the first opponent, BarkBoard takes a closer look at the Mustangs coming into the season. Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford opened...
Aaron Rodgers delivers message to Fresno State football team
Fresno State wide receiver Jalen Cropper shares how a recent message from Aaron Rodgers has fueled the Bulldogs going into the season. Rodgers starred in college at Cal for coach Jeff Tedford, who is now back as Fresno State's heaï¿½
PODCAST: The gamesmanship between Dan Lanning and Georgia as each team prepares for Saturday
The Oregon Ducks and the Georgia Bulldogs are each preparing as diligently as they can before Saturday's season-opener in Atlanta. With the familiarity between the two programs because of Lanning's time spent coaching the Bulldogs, there has been some gamesmanship between staff on the information getting out. Make sure you...
Oregon won't face Georgia with an 'underdog' mentality
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning says the Ducks are not focused on how big of an underdog they are going into Georgia, as well as what kind of challenges the Ducks and Bulldogs will face when the teams meet on Saturday.
Dan Lanning knows there will be some familiarity between Oregon and Georgia
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning previews Oregon vs Georgia and gives his opinion on the advantages Oregon could maybe have against the Bulldogs because of the time he spent coaching at Georgia.
Georgia vs. Oregon football: Kirby Smart knows whom Ducks will start at QB, but it 'doesn't impact anything'
The Oregon Ducks still have yet to officially name a firm starter at quarterback for the 2022 season, but Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart is not concerned as his team prepares to face them. During his Monday press conference ahead of this weekend’s Oregon game, Smart said he knows who Oregon will be starting and he is not concerned about the ongoing battle.
Bulldog Breakdown: Damon Jenkins, former Bulldog leading the Lions
This season there are a handful of former Bulldog football players who have made the switch from making plays on Saturday to running the show under the Friday night lights.
Updated betting odds for No. 11 Oregon vs. No 3 Georgia
For the second season in a row, Oregon is traveling to take on a top-5 opponent. Last season, the Ducks were victorious in Columbus, Ohio, defeating the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, 35-28, in one of the best true road wins in program history. This year, Oregon travels to Atlanta,...
GV Wire
West Fresno Campus Celebrates ‘Monumental Moments’
Check out my other School Zone columns at Nancy Price’s School Zone Facebook page. Artist Teresa Flores is leading community engagement events that will give residents the chance to share West Fresno stories that could be the inspiration for art for the fountain on the new Fresno City College West Fresno Center now under construction at Church and Walnut Avenues in southwest Fresno.
AdWeek
Marie Edinger Leaves Fresno Fox Affiliate KMPH After 4 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Marie Edinger has signed off from Fresno Fox affiliate KMPH after four years. “I know people kind of make fun of Fresno...
msn.com
KMPH TV reporter leaves Central Valley to return home: ‘I want to make clear, I love Fresno.’
During the pandemic, Marie Edinger didn’t see her family for a full year. That was understandable, what with Edinger being from Florida, originally, but living and working in Fresno as a multimedia reporter and anchor at KMPH FOX 26. But it became a bit much and now Edinger is returning to Florida to be closer to her family.
yourcentralvalley.com
Destination California: Zoorassic Park
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Giant prehistoric creatures are roaming around the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. It may sound like a theme park in Central America with cloned dinosaurs, but it is pretty darn close. Zoorassic Park is a limited-time exhibit featuring larger, life-like animatronic dinosaurs for an immersive experience. “The...
Heat wave could bring record-breaking temperatures to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An upcoming heat wave is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures through this next week in the Central Valley. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service announced that an Excessive Heat Warning has been put in place for the valley from 11:00 a.m. Wednesday through 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Temperatures in […]
KMPH.com
144th Fighter Wing gave residents of Kingsburg a "Top Gun" moment
KINGSBURG, Calif. — A pair of 144th Fighter Wing jets gave some residents of Kingsburg a show on Tuesday morning. According to residents, the aircrafts were seen flying very low over the north side of the city. People took to social media to post their enthusiasm for experiencing firsthand...
Missing 10-year-old girl found safe in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 10-year-old girl has been found safe after she was reported missing in Fresno, police say. Police asked for help finding Elizae Luna after she was last seen on Monday around 8:00 a.m. Officials confirmed that Luna was later found at her own home.
Clovis teacher battling cancer gets to jam on stage with The Killers
Mr. Stetler, a third-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School in Clovis, is on cloud nine after a dream weekend in LA where he got to be on stage with The Killers.
Free trolley bus service coming to Fresno next year
The City of Fresno is preparing to launch a new, free trolley bus service early next year to bring more people downtown and to the Tower District.
thedesertreview.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Fresno
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Fresno, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
calcoastnews.com
SLO man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 41 near Fresno
A San Luis Obispo man was killed Friday in a motorcycle crash on Highway 41 near Fresno, which was followed minutes later by another fatal motorcycle collision. [Tribune]. Christopher Ortega, 57 was riding a 2018 Kawasaki on southbound Highway 41 near Harlan Avenue east of Riverdale. At about 2 p.m. Ortega was illegally passing slower vehicles at a high speed in the center lane when he struck a concrete median wall, according to the CHP. The impact of the collision threw Ortega from the motorcycle, and he died at the scene of the crash.
Fresno’s top forensic doctor dies months before retirement in crash
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Local leaders are weighing in on the death of Fresno County’s top forensic official Dr. Venu Gopal. Dr. Gopal was the Chief Forensic Pathologist and was killed over the weekend after officials say his car went over a cliff along Highway 168 in an area known as the 4-lane, landing 200 feet […]
