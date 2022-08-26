ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

247Sports

Georgia vs. Oregon football: Kirby Smart knows whom Ducks will start at QB, but it 'doesn't impact anything'

The Oregon Ducks still have yet to officially name a firm starter at quarterback for the 2022 season, but Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart is not concerned as his team prepares to face them. During his Monday press conference ahead of this weekend’s Oregon game, Smart said he knows who Oregon will be starting and he is not concerned about the ongoing battle.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Updated betting odds for No. 11 Oregon vs. No 3 Georgia

For the second season in a row, Oregon is traveling to take on a top-5 opponent. Last season, the Ducks were victorious in Columbus, Ohio, defeating the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, 35-28, in one of the best true road wins in program history. This year, Oregon travels to Atlanta,...
ATLANTA, GA
Person
Jeff Tedford
GV Wire

West Fresno Campus Celebrates ‘Monumental Moments’

Check out my other School Zone columns at Nancy Price’s School Zone Facebook page. Artist Teresa Flores is leading community engagement events that will give residents the chance to share West Fresno stories that could be the inspiration for art for the fountain on the new Fresno City College West Fresno Center now under construction at Church and Walnut Avenues in southwest Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
AdWeek

Marie Edinger Leaves Fresno Fox Affiliate KMPH After 4 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Marie Edinger has signed off from Fresno Fox affiliate KMPH after four years. “I know people kind of make fun of Fresno...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Destination California: Zoorassic Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Giant prehistoric creatures are roaming around the Fresno Chaffee Zoo. It may sound like a theme park in Central America with cloned dinosaurs, but it is pretty darn close. Zoorassic Park is a limited-time exhibit featuring larger, life-like animatronic dinosaurs for an immersive experience. “The...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Heat wave could bring record-breaking temperatures to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An upcoming heat wave is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures through this next week in the Central Valley. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service announced that an Excessive Heat Warning has been put in place for the valley from 11:00 a.m. Wednesday through 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Temperatures in […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

144th Fighter Wing gave residents of Kingsburg a "Top Gun" moment

KINGSBURG, Calif. — A pair of 144th Fighter Wing jets gave some residents of Kingsburg a show on Tuesday morning. According to residents, the aircrafts were seen flying very low over the north side of the city. People took to social media to post their enthusiasm for experiencing firsthand...
KINGSBURG, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing 10-year-old girl found safe in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 10-year-old girl has been found safe after she was reported missing in Fresno, police say. Police asked for help finding Elizae Luna after she was last seen on Monday around 8:00 a.m. Officials confirmed that Luna was later found at her own home.
FRESNO, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 41 near Fresno

A San Luis Obispo man was killed Friday in a motorcycle crash on Highway 41 near Fresno, which was followed minutes later by another fatal motorcycle collision. [Tribune]. Christopher Ortega, 57 was riding a 2018 Kawasaki on southbound Highway 41 near Harlan Avenue east of Riverdale. At about 2 p.m. Ortega was illegally passing slower vehicles at a high speed in the center lane when he struck a concrete median wall, according to the CHP. The impact of the collision threw Ortega from the motorcycle, and he died at the scene of the crash.
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

247Sports

