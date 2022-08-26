ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastlake, OH

richlandsource.com

Chesterland West Geauga blanks Ashtabula Lakeside in shutout performance

Chesterland West Geauga's defense throttled Ashtabula Lakeside, resulting in an 8-0 shutout on August 29 in Ohio girls high school soccer. In recent action on August 24, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Orwell Grand Valley on August 25 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School. For more, click here.
CHESTERLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Kirtland hammers Elyria Catholic

Kirtland lit up the scoreboard on August 29 to propel past Elyria Catholic for a 5-1 victory in Ohio boys soccer on August 29. Recently on August 25 , Kirtland squared off with Wickliffe in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
KIRTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Stop sign: Ashtabula Edgewood renders Jefferson's offense pointless

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Jefferson as it was blanked 3-0 by Ashtabula Edgewood on August 29 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. The last time Ashtabula Edgewood and Jefferson played in a 3-2 game on October 22, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
JEFFERSON, OH
neosportsinsiders.com

Cleveland’s John Adams Marched into the Distinguished Hall of Fame by the Beat of his own Drum

Cleveland- It’s one of baseball’s greatest stories. A fan who brought a drum to a game one day in 1973 and continued to do so for more than 3,700 games. If you know Cleveland Baseball, you know John Adams. You’ve heard that rhythmic drumbeat coming from the left field bleachers. Adams is a legend and on August 24 he was inducted into the team’s Distinguished Hall of Fame. That day is monumental as in 1973 on that exact date Adams first brought his drum to the stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Avon High School wrestler dies in weekend car accident

AVON, Ohio — The Avon Local School District is mourning the loss of Kaleb Keffer, a 16-year-old high school junior who died in a car accident this past weekend. Superintendent Ben Hodge confirms Kaleb died Saturday after being seriously injured in the crash. Hodge expressed his "great sadness" at Kaleb's passing and the board of education asked the community to keep the Keffer family in their thoughts and prayers.
AVON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Les Levine celebration of life slated for Sept. 10

A celebration of life for late Cleveland sports icon Les Levine will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Beachwood High School auditorium at 25100 Fairmount Blvd. A fixture on the Cleveland sports scene for more than five decades, Levine died Feb. 3, 2021, after a protracted battle with diabetes and Parkinson’s disease, according to his family. He was 74. Levine, a Twinsburg resident, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Route 8 South reopens at Central Interchange after crash in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The temporary closure of Route 8 South near the Central Interchange in Akron has been lifted and the roadway reopened around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Route 8 South had been closed due to a crash with drivers experiencing stop-and-go traffic as of 7:25 a.m. Traffic conditions have...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Shots fired at Garfield Heights football game

Garfield Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots rang out at the Garfield Heights, Cleveland Heights football game Friday night. According to Garfield Heights Police, shots were fired in the parking lot at the high school around 9:30 p.m., but nobody was injured in the incident. Police said there have been no...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
93.1 WZAK

Legendary Cleveland DJ Silver B Has Passed Away

Cleveland legend Silver B has passed away. He was 69. To those involved in the entertainment scene of Northeast Ohio, you’ve likely run into Silver B a time or two over the years. A genuinely warm and humble person, he stayed true to his roots while also consistently contributing to the culture.
CLEVELAND, OH

