richlandsource.com
Chesterland West Geauga blanks Ashtabula Lakeside in shutout performance
Chesterland West Geauga's defense throttled Ashtabula Lakeside, resulting in an 8-0 shutout on August 29 in Ohio girls high school soccer. In recent action on August 24, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Orwell Grand Valley on August 25 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School. For more, click here.
Cleveland.com Top 25: How much shook up after wild Week 2?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three games Friday matched teams ranked in last week’s cleveland.com Top 25, and two of them went down to the wire. St. Ignatius and Mentor needed three overtimes. Avon and Medina combined for 85 points and were separated by one. What does that mean for...
St. Edward, Chardon and Glenville remain atop divisions in cleveland.com state football rankings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three area teams — St. Edward, Chardon and Glenville — remain atop their divisions in this week’s cleveland.com state football rankings. Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton saw St. Edward and Chardon win convincing games last weekend against out-of-state opponents.
richlandsource.com
Kirtland hammers Elyria Catholic
Kirtland lit up the scoreboard on August 29 to propel past Elyria Catholic for a 5-1 victory in Ohio boys soccer on August 29. Recently on August 25 , Kirtland squared off with Wickliffe in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Blank check: Chagrin Falls writes off Chardon NDCL with nothing but zeroes
No goals allowed and no problems permitted for Chagrin Falls as it controlled Chardon NDCL's offense 3-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on August 29. Chagrin Falls charged in front of Chardon NDCL 3-0 to begin the final half.
richlandsource.com
Stop sign: Ashtabula Edgewood renders Jefferson's offense pointless
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Jefferson as it was blanked 3-0 by Ashtabula Edgewood on August 29 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. The last time Ashtabula Edgewood and Jefferson played in a 3-2 game on October 22, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Trip to Canton comes with expectations of return trip: Highlights, by the numbers of Chardon’s 36-6 win vs. Camden
CANTON, Ohio — Despite Chardon’s success of the last two years — two state championships and a 30-game win streak that goes with it — a large portion of the Hilltoppers’ roster played its first game Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Besides...
Week 2 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 2 performances of the high school football season. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Zachary Baglia, Green: Baglia scored four times in Green’s 51-41 win...
neosportsinsiders.com
Cleveland’s John Adams Marched into the Distinguished Hall of Fame by the Beat of his own Drum
Cleveland- It’s one of baseball’s greatest stories. A fan who brought a drum to a game one day in 1973 and continued to do so for more than 3,700 games. If you know Cleveland Baseball, you know John Adams. You’ve heard that rhythmic drumbeat coming from the left field bleachers. Adams is a legend and on August 24 he was inducted into the team’s Distinguished Hall of Fame. That day is monumental as in 1973 on that exact date Adams first brought his drum to the stadium.
Sheetz Opens Store in Mayfield Heights, Another Coming Soon to Old Brooklyn
24/7/365 convenience store chain expanding rapidly across Ohio
Avon High School wrestler dies in weekend car accident
AVON, Ohio — The Avon Local School District is mourning the loss of Kaleb Keffer, a 16-year-old high school junior who died in a car accident this past weekend. Superintendent Ben Hodge confirms Kaleb died Saturday after being seriously injured in the crash. Hodge expressed his "great sadness" at Kaleb's passing and the board of education asked the community to keep the Keffer family in their thoughts and prayers.
Cleveland Jewish News
Les Levine celebration of life slated for Sept. 10
A celebration of life for late Cleveland sports icon Les Levine will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Beachwood High School auditorium at 25100 Fairmount Blvd. A fixture on the Cleveland sports scene for more than five decades, Levine died Feb. 3, 2021, after a protracted battle with diabetes and Parkinson’s disease, according to his family. He was 74. Levine, a Twinsburg resident, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018.
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
Broadview Heights purchases close to 45 acres near I-77 at Ohio 82
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city has purchased a vacant lot measuring about 44½ acres near the Interstate77-Ohio 82 interchange, with plans to develop part of the property -- plus two additional lots under different ownership -- and preserve the rest. The three contiguous lots are at the northwest...
FOX 8 family grows: Meet our newest reporter
Northeast Ohio native Brad Hamilton returns to Cleveland as a news reporter after spending time at Madison, Wisconsin's CBS affiliate.
Route 8 South reopens at Central Interchange after crash in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — The temporary closure of Route 8 South near the Central Interchange in Akron has been lifted and the roadway reopened around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Route 8 South had been closed due to a crash with drivers experiencing stop-and-go traffic as of 7:25 a.m. Traffic conditions have...
Advocates seek landmark status for Cleveland’s historic Sidaway Bridge as a prelude to restoration
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The graceful but long-damaged and disused Sidaway pedestrian bridge, one of the most poignant symbols of Cleveland’s racial unrest in the 1960s, could soon be in line for a comeback. Perspectus, a Cleveland architecture firm, has joined forces with two nonprofit development organizations to push...
cleveland19.com
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio early Thursday morning. The chase ended in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood. According to Parma police Lt. Daniel Ciryak, officers were chasing the driver, identified as Jennifer Diekman from North...
cleveland19.com
Shots fired at Garfield Heights football game
Garfield Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots rang out at the Garfield Heights, Cleveland Heights football game Friday night. According to Garfield Heights Police, shots were fired in the parking lot at the high school around 9:30 p.m., but nobody was injured in the incident. Police said there have been no...
Legendary Cleveland DJ Silver B Has Passed Away
Cleveland legend Silver B has passed away. He was 69. To those involved in the entertainment scene of Northeast Ohio, you’ve likely run into Silver B a time or two over the years. A genuinely warm and humble person, he stayed true to his roots while also consistently contributing to the culture.
