Leicester City eye loan move for Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji as replacement for Chelsea target Wesley Fofana... while Rennes and Roma are keen on Foxes midfielder Boubakary Soumare

By Simon Jones For The Mailonline
 5 days ago

Leicester City are weighing up a loan move for Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji.

The 27-year-old is out of favour after asking to leave.

The Swiss international was linked with a £18million move to the Foxes last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PNyi3_0hVwvqS000
Leicester are awaiting another offer from Chelsea for Wesley Fofana but are willing to sell Caglar Soyuncu and Jannik Vestergaard.

Rennes and Roma are keen on Boubakary Soumare.

The 23-year-old midfielder has not been involved in any of Leicester’s games thus far this season

Daily Mail

'His job should be under pressure!: Furious Chelsea fans vent their frustrations at boss Thomas Tuchel after Southampton defeat as they tell the German to 'stop moaning' and warn it 'looks like he's losing the players'

Chelsea fans have expressed anger towards manager Thomas Tuchel after the Blues lost 2-1 to Southampton on Tuesday. Raheem Sterling's opening goal was cancelled out by Romeo Lavia before Adam Armstrong's first goal in nine months put the Saints ahead, and the forward's strike was enough to secure all three points as Chelsea struggled to create chances whilst chasing the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Inter Milan 3-1 Cremonese: Joaquin Correa, Nicolo Barella and Lautaro Martinez score as Inter return to winning ways and go second in Serie A without Romelu Lukaku

Nicolo Barella scored a brilliant first-half goal as Inter Milan earned a comfortable 3-1 home win over Cremonese in their fourth Serie A match of the season on Tuesday. Joaquin Correa slotted home to open the scoring in the 12th minute from a rebound after Cremonese keeper Ionut Radu saved an Edin Dzeko effort.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

USMNT right-back Sergino Dest 'is considering a late reunion at Man United with old boss Erik Ten Hag' as Barcelona deem him as surplus to requirements ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline

Manchester United could make an offer for Barcelona and USMNT right-back Sergino Dest before the summer transfer window shuts on Thursday, as the player would be 'open' to a move to Old Trafford, according to reports. The American is deemed as surplus to requirements at the Nou Camp, and has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

