Thousands of households could 'disconnect' from their gas and electricity amid fears of an 80% price hike, expert warns

By Sean Poulter Consumer Affairs
 5 days ago

Thousands will be forced to disconnect themselves from gas and electricity after an expected 80 per cent increase in bills, a government adviser has warned.

At the same time, charities predict as many as 8.5million households will be plunged in to fuel poverty.

Energy regulator Ofgem will announce a change in the price cap this morning, with the figure expected to surge by around 80 per cent.

Energy regulator Ofgem will announce a change in the price cap this morning, with the figure expected to surge by around 80 per cent
People may 'disconnect themselves,' said Government adviser Caroline Flint

Industry analysts suggest the current typical annual bill is set to rise from £1,971 to at least £3,500 and potentially as much as £3,700 from October 1.

Government adviser Caroline Flint, chairman of the Committee on Fuel Poverty, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: 'The fear is not so much that people will be disconnected by energy companies but that they will disconnect themselves.

'They will not turn on their heating or they may not have cooked food because they see that as wasting energy.'

Those on pre-payment meters are most at risk because they will simply be unable to afford to buy top-ups.

Guest
4d ago

America needs to take heed of this happening in Europe. This will becoming here unless we stop it. Voting out the liberals, the democrats, the socialists is very important this Nov. If we do t we will see the same thing happening here.

shelbel33
5d ago

Simply unbelievable and heart wrenching what the British citizens are facing by their government! Just horrific! Tho I’m sure with US corruption throughout current administration many in America aren’t far behind with the constant rising inflation. Yay, radical liberal/socialist policies being thrust upon the country!

Guest
4d ago

Great reset ladies and gentlemen and don’t think for a second the ruling class will live without anything they’re taking away from us

