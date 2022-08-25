ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France wants an extra £40m from UK to patrol their northern beaches and stop migrants sneaking across the Channel in dinghies

By Daily Mail Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The French government is seeking £93million from the British taxpayer towards extra beach patrols on their side of the Channel, according to reports.

The authorities have demanded the sum for the coming year, Le Figaro newspaper said.

It would be nearly £40million more than the £54million signed off by Home Secretary Priti Patel last autumn.

Most of the cash handed over so far has been spent on equipment such as CCTV systems and night-vision goggles.

The French government is seeking £93million from the British taxpayer towards extra beach patrols on their side of the Channel, according to reports

But this week the Daily Mail reported how fewer patrols have been mounted in recent weeks because gendarmes are on holiday.

The Home Office declined to comment on the figures last night.

It came as dramatic images from northern France showed officers intercepting a group of migrants who were carrying a black inflatable dinghy to the waterline at a beach near Dunkirk yesterday.

Police, who were filmed by Channel 4 News swooping on the scene in a beach buggy, used pepper spray in the faces of several migrants and slashed the dinghy to make it unusable

Police, who were filmed by Channel 4 News swooping on the scene in a beach buggy, used pepper spray in the faces of several migrants and slashed the dinghy to make it unusable.

Yesterday the number of Channel arrivals topped 23,000 since the start of this year – and this month became the busiest on record.

Further arrivals yesterday – thought to be more than 400 – will have pushed this month’s total beyond 7,000.

