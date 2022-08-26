ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Number of long-stay visa holders in UK rockets to record 1.1m in a year... with Indians making up the largest nationality among students

The number of visa holders arriving to live in Britain long-term increased to 1.1million – the first time it has reached that level – in the year to June.

Of those arrivals, 331,000 arrived on work visas, a 72 per cent increase on pre-pandemic figures from 2019.

Visas for longer-term students rose to just under 487,000, a 71 per cent rise on 2019.

Indians made up the largest nationality among students at almost 118,000 – more than triple the number seen in 2019. They overtook Chinese students, on 115,000.

A further 82,000 family visas were granted by the Home Office. More than 230,000 arrivals through resettlement schemes accounted for the rest, including Ukrainians seeking sanctuary.

Alp Mehmet, of Migration Watch UK, said: ‘A record 1.1million visas to come and live in the UK makes it ever-clearer that the Government had no intention of delivering on their promise to control... immigration.’

But Kevin Foster, the minister for legal migration, insisted issuing work visas was ‘vital’ to bring in key workers.

 The number of visa holders arriving to live in Britain long-term increased to 1.1million in a year. Pictured: Ukrainian refugees queuing up at a UK visa application centre in Paris
Alp Mehmet (pictured) of Migration Watch UK criticised the Government for not delivering their promise to control immigration

