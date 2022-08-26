Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Campbell and Spivey to wed
FORT LORAMIE — Alyssa Ann Campbell, of Fort Loramie, and Anthony Ray Spivey, of Swanton, announce their plans to wed on Oct. 15, 2022, at The Barn at Walnut Creek in Findlay. The bride-to-be is the daughter of John A. and Toni Campbell, of Fort Loramie. She is a...
richlandsource.com
Gooseggs: Lakeside Marblehead Danbury hands Gibsonburg a shutout
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Lakeside Marblehead Danbury proved that in blanking Gibsonburg 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Last season, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Gibsonburg faced off on September 23, 2021 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Heatlh Department stayed busy in mid-August, inspecting eating establishments in Perrysburg, Walbridge and Bowling Green. The following inspections were done Aug. 9. Pilot Travel Center, 26415 Warns Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses. Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper...
thevillagereporter.com
City Of Wauseon Featured In Marvel Comic
The City of Wauseon, Ohio was featured in the Marvel Comics Series titled Marvel X. The first edition of this comic was released on January 8th, 2020 and featured a character by the name of David who’s house was located in Wauseon, Ohio. Taking place on an alterna... PLEASE...
thevillagereporter.com
North Adams (MI) @ Stryker Football
Stryker’s season and home opener brought about plenty of firsts for the eight man football program. Take a look at these program firsts, in Stryker’s 46-0 win over North Adams-Jerome, Michigan: The program’s first shutout, the first season opening win, the first home win, the least amount of first downs allowed (2) and most ever rushing yards by a single player, 347.
thevillagereporter.com
Champions Crowned On Oakshade Season Championship Night
WAUSEON, OH – The 2022 points season wrapped up on Saturday night at Oakshade Raceway with season champions being unofficially determined by some very tight margins, including one battle ending in a tie. 2009 Late Model track champion Casey Noonan knew where he needed to finish to earn his...
swantonenterprise.com
New members, positions on Fair Board
The Fulton County Fair Board welcomed some new members and had faces in new positions this year. Ron Rice, of Archbold, former Vice President, stepped up to Fair Board President, and Max Nofziger, of Wauseon, is the new Vice President. Other new members include Julie Garrow, of Wauseon, Duane Gordon,...
13abc.com
School district condemns racist homecoming invite
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A local school district is condemning a racist homecoming invitation by one of its students. A student from the Swanton Local School District created a poster board that said “if I was Black I’d be picking cotton but I’m white so I’m picking u 4 hoco” to ask another student to the upcoming homecoming dance.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
sent-trib.com
Downtown Forward: BG announces collaboration
The City of Bowling Green, the Center for Regional Development and Bowling Green State University will officially announce Downtown Forward, a collaborative initiative to enhance downtown. The Downtown Forward partnership was formed after the City of Bowling Green was selected to participate in the Reimagining Rural Regions program with the...
wktn.com
Hancock County Fair Starts Wednesday
The Hancock County Fair is set to kick off this Wednesday. The opening ceremonies will actually be held Tuesday evening at 7, and that will be followed by the King and Queen Coronations at the Old Mill Stream Centre. Lots of activities are planned throughout the fair’s run, including KOI...
13abc.com
Falling trailer kills man in Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was killed in Defiance Monday when a trailer fell on top of him, according to authorities. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said family members found Robert Hurst, 62, after a trailer fell on him on Walnut Grove Road in Defiance. Officials said the incident was a farming accident.
Toledo junk service holding monthly garage sales to benefit worthy local organizations
TOLEDO, Ohio — Junk King Toledo is working to help reduce waste while helping out community organizations at the same time. Junk King is a national company. In June, Toledoans Brad and Jessica Menard opened a local franchise which they operate out of their west Toledo location. "We were...
13abc.com
3 shot at late-night bar incident on Airport and Westwood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at a Toledo bar early Monday morning. According to Toledo Police, the incident took place outside The Recovery Room in a parking lot near the intersection of Airport Highway and Westwood. Police continue...
13abc.com
Bowling Green’s OVI checkpoint results
Bowling Green, Ohio (WTVG) - On Aug. 26, Friday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety check point along Wooster St., in Bowling Green. The checkpoint was operating from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. According to a press release, 1,084 vehicles drove through the checkpoint and were checked....
thevillagereporter.com
Twenty-Two Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on August 17 and returned indictments against twenty-two individuals. Those indicted include:. Stephen D. Adkins, 30, of Bryan was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Adkins is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about June 25. Sarah R. Doeden,...
13abc.com
Motorcycle crash on Airport Highway
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning a crash on Airport Highway left a motorcycle embedded into the front of another car. The call came in around 3:30 a.m. this morning. Toledo Police Department told 13abc that no one was seriously injured, but the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Toledo woman killed by falling tree in backyard
A woman has died after a large tree fell on her in the backyard of an Ohio home.
13abc.com
Fire severely damages Sylvania condos
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A condominium was severely damaged following a fire on Heidaway Lane, Monday evening. According to Sylvania Fire Department, the fire is under investigation. Officials confirmed two occupants and a pet were in one of the condos during the incident. No occupants or firefighters were injured. This...
ODOT demolishes final section of old DiSalle Bridge
TOLEDO, Ohio — Any remnants of the old Michael V. DiSalle Bridge, which carried I-75 over the Maumee River for decades, are no longer standing. On Saturday night, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced the demolition of the last section of the bridge on the south side of the river near the Hollywood Casino.
