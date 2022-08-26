ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Center, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sidney Daily News

Campbell and Spivey to wed

FORT LORAMIE — Alyssa Ann Campbell, of Fort Loramie, and Anthony Ray Spivey, of Swanton, announce their plans to wed on Oct. 15, 2022, at The Barn at Walnut Creek in Findlay. The bride-to-be is the daughter of John A. and Toni Campbell, of Fort Loramie. She is a...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
richlandsource.com

Gooseggs: Lakeside Marblehead Danbury hands Gibsonburg a shutout

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Lakeside Marblehead Danbury proved that in blanking Gibsonburg 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Last season, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Gibsonburg faced off on September 23, 2021 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
GIBSONBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

The Wood County Heatlh Department stayed busy in mid-August, inspecting eating establishments in Perrysburg, Walbridge and Bowling Green. The following inspections were done Aug. 9. Pilot Travel Center, 26415 Warns Road, Perrysburg, had one critical and two non-critical offenses. Critical was temperature-controlled foods not being hot held at the proper...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

City Of Wauseon Featured In Marvel Comic

The City of Wauseon, Ohio was featured in the Marvel Comics Series titled Marvel X. The first edition of this comic was released on January 8th, 2020 and featured a character by the name of David who’s house was located in Wauseon, Ohio. Taking place on an alterna... PLEASE...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Liberty Center, OH
Education
City
Wauseon, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Liberty Center, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
Wauseon, OH
Sports
Wauseon, OH
Education
City
Liberty Center, OH
thevillagereporter.com

North Adams (MI) @ Stryker Football

Stryker’s season and home opener brought about plenty of firsts for the eight man football program. Take a look at these program firsts, in Stryker’s 46-0 win over North Adams-Jerome, Michigan: The program’s first shutout, the first season opening win, the first home win, the least amount of first downs allowed (2) and most ever rushing yards by a single player, 347.
STRYKER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Champions Crowned On Oakshade Season Championship Night

WAUSEON, OH – The 2022 points season wrapped up on Saturday night at Oakshade Raceway with season champions being unofficially determined by some very tight margins, including one battle ending in a tie. 2009 Late Model track champion Casey Noonan knew where he needed to finish to earn his...
WAUSEON, OH
swantonenterprise.com

New members, positions on Fair Board

The Fulton County Fair Board welcomed some new members and had faces in new positions this year. Ron Rice, of Archbold, former Vice President, stepped up to Fair Board President, and Max Nofziger, of Wauseon, is the new Vice President. Other new members include Julie Garrow, of Wauseon, Duane Gordon,...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

School district condemns racist homecoming invite

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A local school district is condemning a racist homecoming invitation by one of its students. A student from the Swanton Local School District created a poster board that said “if I was Black I’d be picking cotton but I’m white so I’m picking u 4 hoco” to ask another student to the upcoming homecoming dance.
SWANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Highschoolsports
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
sent-trib.com

Downtown Forward: BG announces collaboration

The City of Bowling Green, the Center for Regional Development and Bowling Green State University will officially announce Downtown Forward, a collaborative initiative to enhance downtown. The Downtown Forward partnership was formed after the City of Bowling Green was selected to participate in the Reimagining Rural Regions program with the...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
wktn.com

Hancock County Fair Starts Wednesday

The Hancock County Fair is set to kick off this Wednesday. The opening ceremonies will actually be held Tuesday evening at 7, and that will be followed by the King and Queen Coronations at the Old Mill Stream Centre. Lots of activities are planned throughout the fair’s run, including KOI...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Falling trailer kills man in Defiance

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was killed in Defiance Monday when a trailer fell on top of him, according to authorities. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said family members found Robert Hurst, 62, after a trailer fell on him on Walnut Grove Road in Defiance. Officials said the incident was a farming accident.
DEFIANCE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
13abc.com

3 shot at late-night bar incident on Airport and Westwood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at a Toledo bar early Monday morning. According to Toledo Police, the incident took place outside The Recovery Room in a parking lot near the intersection of Airport Highway and Westwood. Police continue...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Bowling Green’s OVI checkpoint results

Bowling Green, Ohio (WTVG) - On Aug. 26, Friday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety check point along Wooster St., in Bowling Green. The checkpoint was operating from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. According to a press release, 1,084 vehicles drove through the checkpoint and were checked....
BOWLING GREEN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Twenty-Two Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on August 17 and returned indictments against twenty-two individuals. Those indicted include:. Stephen D. Adkins, 30, of Bryan was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Adkins is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about June 25. Sarah R. Doeden,...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Motorcycle crash on Airport Highway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning a crash on Airport Highway left a motorcycle embedded into the front of another car. The call came in around 3:30 a.m. this morning. Toledo Police Department told 13abc that no one was seriously injured, but the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
13abc.com

Fire severely damages Sylvania condos

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A condominium was severely damaged following a fire on Heidaway Lane, Monday evening. According to Sylvania Fire Department, the fire is under investigation. Officials confirmed two occupants and a pet were in one of the condos during the incident. No occupants or firefighters were injured. This...
SYLVANIA, OH
WTOL 11

ODOT demolishes final section of old DiSalle Bridge

TOLEDO, Ohio — Any remnants of the old Michael V. DiSalle Bridge, which carried I-75 over the Maumee River for decades, are no longer standing. On Saturday night, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced the demolition of the last section of the bridge on the south side of the river near the Hollywood Casino.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy