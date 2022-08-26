ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abby De LA Rosa Reacts To Nick Cannon Having 10th Baby: ‘Creating Gen C’

By Audrey Rock
 5 days ago
Image Credit: Mediapunch/Carlos Larios/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Nick Cannon is just getting started on populating the world, and at least one of his currently pregnant baby mamas isn’t bothered by it. Abby De La Rosa, 31, took to Instagram on Thursday, August 25 to react to news that Nick, 41, is expecting a tenth child with model Brittany Bell. Via Instagram stories, Abby shared a hilarious video of comedian Brian Moller jokingly roasting Nick for having several women pregnant, all at the same time. “They could take on the Kardashians for world supremacy,” Brian said. “And they said millennials aren’t having kids. They’re not, Nick’s having them all!” You can see screen captures of the video here, via Page Six.

Nick Cannon (Mediapunch/Shutterstock )

Abby captioned the video, “Lmaooo. Move over Kardashians, Gen ‘C’ taking over babyyyy.” For those attempting to keep track, Abby is the mother of Nick’s twins Zion and Zillion, 1, and is pregnant with another child with the actor and rapper. Bre Tiesi gave birth to Nick’s eighth child, a son named Legendary, in July. Nick announced in August that he’s expecting his tenth child with Brittany, who is the mother of two of his other kiddos, Golden, (5), and Powerful Queen (1). Counting down, Nick is also dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey — and in December of 2021, his one infant child, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott, tragically passed away of a brain tumor.

Back in August of 2021, Nick defended his decision to have children with various baby mamas. “Why do people question that?” he said during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. “That’s a Euro-centric concept when you think about the ideas of like, you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life, and really that’s just to classify property when you think about it.”

Abby De La Rosa, who is pregnant with Nick Cannon’s child. (Carlos Larios/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Abby’s the last person to question it. The expectant mama took to social media on July 24 to share a video of little Zion and Zillion toddling about. “My Beautiful Chaos,” she captioned the sweet video of her little men. “I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

