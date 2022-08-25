ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Michigan Sheriff Sought to Seize Multiple Voting Machines, Records Show

(Reuters) - A sheriff in Barry County, Michigan, already under state investigation for alleged involvement in an illegal breach of a vote-counting machine, sought warrants in July to seize other machines in an effort to prove former President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, documents reviewed by Reuters showed.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
US News and World Report

State Wins Appeal, Safety Case Reopened in Amish Farm Death

The Michigan Court of Appeals has reopened a dispute between an Amish family farm and state safety regulators. A mid-Michigan organic dairy farm is fighting state safety regulators, five years after a 19-year-old family member was fatally electrocuted while removing a metal pole from a grain bin. The dispute involves...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burleigh County, ND
Government
City
Fargo, ND
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
County
Burleigh County, ND
Fargo, ND
Government
US News and World Report

Trump Supporter L. Lin Wood Says Will Testify Before Georgia Grand Jury -NYT

(Reuters) - Conservative attorney L. Lin Wood said on Tuesday that he would testify before a grand jury investigating former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, the New York Times reported. Wood, who has previously said that he had been subpoenaed by the...
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

Trump Adds Ex-Florida Solicitor General to Mar-A-Lago Legal Team - Source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican former President Donald Trump has added former Florida Solicitor General Chris Kise to his legal team in the case involving classified documents he stored at his Mar-a-Lago club, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed a...
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Some U.S. Justice Dept Staff Barred From Attending Partisan Events

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Political appointees at the U.S. Justice department will be barred from attending campaign events or fundraisers, according to new guidance issued by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday ahead of November's midterm elections. "I know you agree it is critical that we hold ourselves to the highest...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy