Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income....
Michigan Sheriff Sought to Seize Multiple Voting Machines, Records Show
(Reuters) - A sheriff in Barry County, Michigan, already under state investigation for alleged involvement in an illegal breach of a vote-counting machine, sought warrants in July to seize other machines in an effort to prove former President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, documents reviewed by Reuters showed.
State Wins Appeal, Safety Case Reopened in Amish Farm Death
The Michigan Court of Appeals has reopened a dispute between an Amish family farm and state safety regulators. A mid-Michigan organic dairy farm is fighting state safety regulators, five years after a 19-year-old family member was fatally electrocuted while removing a metal pole from a grain bin. The dispute involves...
Trump Supporter L. Lin Wood Says Will Testify Before Georgia Grand Jury -NYT
(Reuters) - Conservative attorney L. Lin Wood said on Tuesday that he would testify before a grand jury investigating former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, the New York Times reported. Wood, who has previously said that he had been subpoenaed by the...
Trump Adds Ex-Florida Solicitor General to Mar-A-Lago Legal Team - Source
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican former President Donald Trump has added former Florida Solicitor General Chris Kise to his legal team in the case involving classified documents he stored at his Mar-a-Lago club, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed a...
Some U.S. Justice Dept Staff Barred From Attending Partisan Events
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Political appointees at the U.S. Justice department will be barred from attending campaign events or fundraisers, according to new guidance issued by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday ahead of November's midterm elections. "I know you agree it is critical that we hold ourselves to the highest...
