PARKERSBURG — Missed opportunities came back to haunt the Parkersburg Big Reds, as Greenbrier East came away with 1-0 victory on Saturday from PHS’s Stadium Field. With the match deadlocked and scoreless, it was the Spartans’ Luke Dolin who cleaned up a mess following a free kick in front of the PHS box, as he fired a shot that found the upper lefthand corner of the net. PHS goalkeeper Aiden Merritt made a dive to stop a previous shot attempt, as that left Dolin open to make the open shot.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO