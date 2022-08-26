Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Traffic Safety: Fatal accident statistics show need for change
Another year, another study in which West Virginia is noted as being an unusually dangerous place for drivers. This time, the Mountain State ranked 7th most dangerous, in National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data compiled by Agruss Law Firm. The study was looking for the highest percentage of driver deaths compared with the state’s population.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Morrisey reps to visit Mid-Ohio Valley to address consumer issues
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with Mid-Ohio Valley residents in September to discuss consumer-related issues and answer potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said in...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mountaineer Gas proposing decade-high rate hike
WHEELING — Mountaineer Gas is requesting its highest rate increase in the last 10 years. That’s because, according to one company official, the purchase price of gas is the highest it has been in the last 10 years. If the West Virginia Public Service Commission approves that request,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Former West Virginia School Board president Miller Hall resigns
CHARLESTON — Miller Hall, the former president of the West Virginia Board of Education, has resigned as a member of the board, making him the fourth senior education official to step down or transfer this month. “Throughout my 47-year career in education, my focus was always on children and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia DAR Northern District holds meeting
PARKERSBURG — The James Wood Chapter DAR hosted the West Virginia DAR Northern District meeting on Aug. 20 at the Stout Memorial Methodist Church. In attendance were Northern District Director Tina Seese, Secretary Annetta Siers, Treasure Katie Brown, state Regnt Jane Larke and honorary Regents Mindy Davis, Charla Nutter McNobe and Ginger Nalley. James Wood members attending were Jane Richards, Julia Hoffman, Stephanie Phelps, Katherine Brown, Dina Braniff, Louise Wince, Elizabeth Phelps, Mary Smith, Carolyn Kesterson and Marge Logue. Forty-two members from the remaining Northern District chapters, Anne Royall, Blennerhassett, Colonel William Lowther, Ohio Valley and Wheeling, DAR state officers and members also attended.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ohio acknowledges Washington State Community College campus safety efforts
MARIETTA — For nearly seven years, Washington State Community College has been actively involved in the Ohio Department of Higher Education’s initiative, Changing Campus Culture. This state-wide effort is focused on ending sexual violence on Ohio college and university campuses. Recently, higher education Chancellor Randy Gardner informed Washington...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Greenbrier East defeats PHS boys, 1-0
PARKERSBURG — Missed opportunities came back to haunt the Parkersburg Big Reds, as Greenbrier East came away with 1-0 victory on Saturday from PHS’s Stadium Field. With the match deadlocked and scoreless, it was the Spartans’ Luke Dolin who cleaned up a mess following a free kick in front of the PHS box, as he fired a shot that found the upper lefthand corner of the net. PHS goalkeeper Aiden Merritt made a dive to stop a previous shot attempt, as that left Dolin open to make the open shot.
