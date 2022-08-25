Read full article on original website
Intense Heat Wave Expected to Hit West Coast
UNITED STATES - Temperatures are rising, and our eyes are on the Western growing regions as the area prepares to see record-challenging temperatures this week, with some locations reaching as high as 119 degrees Fahrenheit. According to AccuWeather, excessive heat watches have been issued by the National Weather Service for...
Trader Joe's Announces Recent Expansions
UNITED STATES - Trader Joe’s is one retailer I’m always on the lookout for when I’m patrolling the newswires. My efforts were rewarded, as recent expansions of the company’s storefront came down the wire. Expanding further into Oregon and Rhode Island, Trader Joe’s announced on its...
